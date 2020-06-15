The ULTIMATE skincare routine that will calm you and your skin down during stressful days

This self-care ritual will definitely calm you down and deal with stress-induced acne during difficult days.

We all go through stressful days but often forget to deal with stress in a positive way. When we are stressed the body releases a stress hormone called cortisol. So during bad days, the cortisol prompts the skin to release more sebum which ends up clogging the pores and resulting in acne. While dealing with stress, it is not only important to deal with the skin issues it causes but to also adapt to a skincare ritual that calms us down mentally.

So, we’ve come up with a few steps that will help you and your skin to calm down inturn, proving beneficial.

1. A good cleansing routine is a great thing to get rid of all the excess sebum and oil the skin is producing. Taking a head shower with cold water not only cleanses the skin but also calms the body down. Using your favourite scent in the shower can also make a great difference in reducing stress.

2. Moisturising and massaging the body is another way to calm the skin down. Use your knuckles to massage the product inside and thus improve blood circulation.

3. Using ice on the skin is another best and effective way to calm the nerves. Think of the body like a hot plate, using ice on it will not only reduce the heat but also calm the warmth of the plate. You can either gently rub ice on your face or dunk the face into a bowl of icy water. This also increases blood circulation while the coldness can work as a great indicator to calm you mentally. You can also use an ice pack on your eyes.

4. Sheet Mask is another good thing to hydrate the skin when it is stressed and dealing with excess sebum. Sheet masks prove to be great for the skin but, when you let it dry and do it’s magic for 15 minutes, you get a chance to gather your thoughts and calm yourself down.

These steps do work for us during stressful days. Skincare can truly work as a stepping stone towards self-care which is one of the most important things during such stressful times.

What is it you would like to know next? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Eat and apply: Tomato + sugar scrub and more DIY remedies for glowing skin!

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

Share your comment ×