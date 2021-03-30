The ULTIMATE summer skincare routine you need to keep your skin hydrated and glowing

Keep your skin hydrated and pampered all the time with the perfect skincare routine. Check it out

The summer is here which means that the season brings along rising temperatures and dry air which tends to take a toll on the skin. No matter what type of skin you have, the seasonal changes tend to make it harder to stick to the same routine all year round. While in winters it is all about moisturisation and keeping dryness at bay, summers are meant for hydration. With the rising temperatures, the skin can easily get dry and prone to uneven tanning. So, here’s the ultimate skincare routine you need to follow for the season.

Cleansing

Cleansing is an important part of the skincare routine no matter what the season. When you sweat a lot or step out of the house, the dirt and pollution can end up clogging the pores. So make sure to use a cleanser that works best for your skin. If you were out in the sun, make sure to use a mild face wash and stick to normal water.

Pro Tip: You can also use ice water to rinse your face at the end of the cleansing process. It will help soothe and refresh the skin.

Toning

This is one of the most important steps to follow during the summer. Use a hydrating toner that helps restore the lost moisture. Using cooled down steeped green tea is a great homemade toner you can use. Adding a few drops of your favourite essential oils can also help in elevating the toning routine. Rosewater is another great toner that will keep your skin hydrated for the season.

Moisturiser

Using a moisturiser in winters is a must and so is it in the summer. It locks in the moisture and works as a barrier against any external pollutants. Switching your heavy winter moisturiser for a light-weight water-based product can also work. This will also ensure that you do not develop acne by clogging the pores.

Sunscreen

One of the most important products to use during the season is sunscreen. Applying SPF 30 and above is preferable to protect your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. Just like a moisturiser, it works as a great barrier against environmental pollutants.

Face mask

Now, when your skin is feeling tired and worked up under the sun and the uneven tan does not seem to go away. Using a face pack is one of the easiest ways to get rid of it. All you need to do is mix the following ingredients to create a mask.

1 teaspoon of multani mitti aka fullers earth

1 teaspoon aloe vera gel/yoghurt for dry skin

1 teaspoon rose water

1 pinch turmeric

Aloe vera is known to soothe the skin from sunburn and its anti-inflammatory properties help relieve tired skin. Turmeric adds a healthy glow while Multani mitti gets rid of all the clogged pores for fresher, glowing skin.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 4 Skincare ingredients you should NEVER mix; A dermatologist opines

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×