Unable to get rid of under eye bags and dark circles? THESE 3 issues could be causing them

One of the few skin conditions that never seem to go away are under-eye bags and dark circles. Here are some habits that could be causing them to stay.

One of the most annoying skin conditions that tend to make us look older than we actually are, are under eye bags and dark circles. You may be using your night cream religiously, sleeping well, hydrating and everything, but the bags below the eyes just don't seem to go away. The elasticity of the skin too, tends to deteriorate after a certain amount of time causing the area to get worse.

Are you constantly wondering what would be causing these under eye bags and dark circles when you seem to be doing everything right? Read on!

Underlying health issues

Conditions like thyroid and sinus tends to cause problems like inflammation that can create a fullness under the eyes, making them look swollen and small. For women, periods and menstrual health can also play an important role in under-eye puffiness. It is important to check with health professionals if the problem is severe.

Allergies

Many people have allergies they don't even know about. They continue to scratch their eyes due to itchiness without understanding that fluid tends to build up under the eyes and in turn makes the eyes appear puffy. Eye drops prescribed by doctors are the best bet if this is the case.

Makeup

Makeup tends to get stuck in the corner of the eyes and can cause puffiness. This is why it is best to gently exfoliate the eyelids and completely remove the makeup before signing off for the day. The buildup of makeup on the lash line over time, can cause it to become puffy.

Do you have puffy eyes? How do you manage them? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×