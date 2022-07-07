8 Best under eye patches to bid adieu to dark circles

Loads of hard work, back to back meetings and scrolling endlessly over social media can tax your eyes. As and when your eyes are affected, you can also see the effects on the skin under the eyes. It can turn dark, dull or even get wrinkled with the passage of time. If you too are facing such problems, then it is time to keep the phone away and invest some time in eye care. You need to take your sleep and include under eye patches in your eye care routine. These patches can be fixed or stuck under the eye areas and are loaded with essential ingredients. These ingredients are generally nourishing and can help you deal with the damage caused. We have brought to you some of the best under eye patches of all time. Take a look.

We, at Pinkvilla, bring together the most trending and useful items for you. We have carefully curated this list by keeping in mind the changes in lifestyle and choices that women make today. The products listed below make it to our list only after thorough research based on Amazon trends, reviews, best sellers, ratings and primarily the honest feedback from previous buyers. We aim at making your shopping experience all the more convenient. Happy shopping!

Under Eye Patches

1. Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Eye Gels

Patchology rose eye gels are a beautiful strawberry scented under-eye patch. Created with antioxidants, resveratrol extracted from grapes, strawberry extract and hyaluronic acid, this hydrating formula is great for the skin. The formula helps in keeping the skin soft, reducing dark circles and puffiness under eyes. It is a perfect formula for relaxing the skin, improving skin hydration and protecting from environmental stressors that lead to skin aging.

Price $31.50

Buy Now

2. Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Peter Thomas Roth hydra-gel eye patches are meant for working out the dark circles and reducing eye puffiness. The formula is loaded with an adequate amount of ceramide NP, collagen, marshmallow root extract, caffeine and hyaluronic acid. This unique blend of ingredients is immensely hydrating in nature and moisturizes the under-eyes. With constant use of this product, you can improve the appearance of fine lines, crow’s feet and dark under eyes.

Price $55

Buy Now

3. MIZON Hyaluronic Acid Eye Gel Patch

MIZON eye gel patch is loaded with high-quality hyaluronic acid, which is amazingly moisturizing. It is designed to provide deep care for the area under the eyes. The patch is water-soluble which lends a cooling sensation while working on the fatigue around the eyes. Being nourishing, hydrating and soothing in nature, this eye patch serves as a perfect formula for intensive under eye care.

Price $17.50

Buy Now

4. Grace and Stella Under Eye Mask

When looking for an easy and effective under eye care patch, this one from Grace and Stella must be considered. These gold eye patches are packed with Chondrus Crispus Powder and Hyaluronic Acid which help in making the skin look more youthful, fresh and rejuvenated. Being hydrating enough, these eye patches help in reducing puffiness, inflammation or any signs of aging. The formula is vegan, clean and paraben, sulfate-free.

Price $16.99

Buy Now

5. Lorelis Lab Under Eye Mask

Lorelis Lab under-eye mask pads are created to keep your under-eye areas healthy and fatigue-free. These pads contain a blend of caffeine, ceramide NP, hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed collagen which altogether work at moisturizing the skin and providing long-lasting hydration. Infused with a natural formula, the eye pads are a safe option. The eye pads help give the skin a boost, reduce dryness and improve skin texture.

Price $14.95

Buy Now

6. WANDER BEAUTY Gold Under Eye Patches

When looking for a safe eye mask that can take care of the delicate under eye areas, this is a good option. It has hyaluronic acid, which is great for hydration and reducing anti-aging effects. These gold under eye patches are soothing for the under eyes and can largely use puffy eyes. The under eye pads are free from gluten, vegan, BPA and parabens. For people who have hectic work schedules and need to give rest to their tired eyes, these eye masks can be quite a relief.

Price $26

Buy Now

7. Olrom Eye Mask

Olrom eye masks are created to fulfill all your under eye requirements. From moisturizing the under eye areas to reducing the effects of tired eyes, these eye pads can help you in many ways. The pack contains 4 different types of eye pads for different under eye care. There is gold and collagen for improving hydration and skin elasticity. Then there is detox Dead Sea mineral eye pad, which allows the skin to absorb minerals for cleansing and detoxing the skin. The third eye pad pack is of aloe vera and hyaluronic acid which is effective for improving blood circulation, enhancing hydration and reducing signs of aging. The last under eye pads are immensely moisturizing as these coconut milk eye patches nourish skin and make the under eyes silky, smooth. You get to use all these different types of eye pads when you get your hands on this 32 piece eye mask.

Price $26.95

Buy Now

8. Mia del Mar 'Jellycioso' Under Eye Patches

These under eye pads are like water-infused jellies, which can be great for brightening the skin. Loaded with Hyaluronic Acid, these patches deliver a boost of moisture and help reduce signs of aging. The product also contains a blend of algae extracts, jellified nutrients and seaweed which soothes out any fine lines, reduces puffiness and dark circles. With vitamin E as an important ingredient, these eye pads are ideal for improving skin texture and reduce UV damage. The product stands out as a clean product which is free from sulfates, parabens, phthalates and is completely vegan.

Price $25

Buy Now

Including a good under eye patch in your daily eye care routine can make you feel the difference. Not only your skin will feel refreshed, but your overall appearance will become better. After all, who likes ghouls-like under eyes? So, check out this list and get an eye patch as per your requirement.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

7 Cute claw clips that can make you look trendy in seconds

7 Best hot rollers to get perfect curls like never before

8 Best shampoos for curly hair to try in 2022

Also Read: 8 Best face wash for oily skin and tips to take care of your it wisely