Unhurried afternoons call for THESE rejuvenating facial masks under Rs 1999 to lie down with

Unhurried afternoons are for undisturbed naps. But while you nap, let your skin experience the goodness of skin rejuvenating facial masks. They leave your skin hydrated, moisturised, supple and enhance your overall radiance just within a couple of minutes. Get ready for flawless, sparkling skin within minutes. Check out the comprehensive list of facial masks, sheets and clays that you need for a perfect self pampering session.

1. Garnier Hydrating Sheet Masks

This combo pack of sheet masks is meant for both men and women. It instantly soothes your skin, hydrates it and helps you achieve a glowing skin. In addition, it helps to repair skin barriers, removes oiliness and also soothes skin tiredness. Of course, unhurried afternoons will be more in number. Hence, you don't need to invest in just one facial mask but 10.

Price: Rs. 1296

Deal: Rs. 741

2. Forest Essentials Facial Treatment Masque

This facial mask will not only tighten your skin but also reduce the appearance of pores. It will also play an active role in removing excess oil with the help of 4 secret ingredients namely sandalwood, turmeric, nagkesar and arnica. The ayurvedic clay texture of this facial mask will soak in your skin and nourish it to the fullest.

Price: Rs. 1795

3. Mamaearth India's 1st Bamboo-Based Sheet Masks

Mamaearth India's 1st Bamboo-Based Sheet Masks comes in a pack of 8. It hydrates your skin and offers a deep nourishment. This hydrating mask contains serum that will make your skin soft and supple within a blink of an eye. It is loaded with natural ingredients for an effective skin care regimen.

Price: Rs. 1192

Deal: Rs. 953

4. O3+ Whitening Mask

This whitening mask is beautifully crafted for skin whitening, tightening and pigmentation control. The active ingredients of the mask and Vitamin C naturally evens out the skin. This whitening mask infused with natural lavender and cucumber botanical extracts will make you fall in love with the mask even more.

Price: Rs. 955

Deal: Rs. 860

5. The Derma Co 2% Salicylic Acid Clay Face Mask

If you have acne and blemish prone skin, then the Derma Co 2% Salicylic Acid Clay Face Mask is truly meant for you. It provides gentle exfoliation, improves skin tone and texture, reduces inflammation and has a safe effective formulation of ingredients. This clay face mask is ideal for both men and women.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 448

6. The Face Shop Real Nature Daily Glow Mask Sheet

The Face Shop mask sheets come in a power packed pack of 10. It consists of 2 lemon, 2 aloe vera, 1 avocado, 2 pomegranate, 1 blueberry, 1 red ginseng and 1 potato face masks to suit every afternoon mood of yours. This pack will help you to get rid of dullness by delivering instant hydration. It is curated for all skin types and tones and thus leaves no space for disappointments.

Price: Rs. 1000

Deal: Rs. 700

7. The Body Shop Tea Tree Clay Mask

Tea tree is your skin’s best friend. And this The Body Shop Tea Tree Clay Mask will help you experience the goodness of the tea tree better. It has active ingredients to treat blemishes and facial oil. It also clears impurities so that you can achieve a glorious face within minutes.

Price: Rs. 995

8. PureSense Vitamin-C Rich Grapefruit 3-in-1 Revitalising Face Mask, Scrub and Cleanser

This unique face mask, scrub and cleanser will hydrate and make your skin supple. It is loaded with Kaolin and a pure formulation of grapefruit. It gently exfoliates, cleans pores as well as prevents breakouts.

Price: Rs. 995

Deal: Rs. 550

This is how you should spend your unhurried afternoon. Get on the glam with your favourite facial masks and indulge into the hydrating effects like never before. You are not too far from lifting up your very own invisible beauty crown.

