Unwanted facial hair taking centre stage? These 5 DIY remedies can help you get rid of it

Women get hair on all those places we generally dread of. And not in those places where we would like. Guess Nature works in mysterious ways. And don't even start about facial hair. Cause I'll keep on ranting about it. All those extra hairs under the chin, upper lips, sides of the cheeks don't look very much appealing. And with the festive and wedding season coming along, we are desperately looking for ways to remove them.

The problem lies in their growth because no matter you get rid of them, they come back stronger and thicker. So many of us either end up in a salon or buy expensive epilators or razors. But there are natural ways to get rid of them with no side effects. Scroll below to know more.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a magic ingredient that has been used for ages for skincare for skin lightening and brightening. But with gram flour (besan), turmeric can also remove your unwanted hair. It is natural and has no side effects. Take 2 tablespoons of gram flour, 1 tbsp of turmeric and 3 tbsp of milk. Mix thoroughly and apply to your face. Keep it for 30 minutes till it gets dried up and start peeling it off.

Egg whites

Protein in eggs provides nutrients essential to skin lightening and tightening as well. And they also help in hair removal. Take the white from an egg and add 1 tbsp of cornflour and 1 tbsp of sugar. Blend the mixture well and let it sit on your face until it dries off. Then peel the mask carefully not to harm your skin and you will see all the unwanted hairs on the mask.

Lemon

Lemon is a great antioxidant and is great for the skin. It helps in skin brightening and is a natural bleacher. It also acts as an exfoliator turning up the speed of the hair removal process. Heat a cup of water and add lemon juice and 2 cups of sugar in it. Let it boil until you see it bubbling. When the mixture cools down, cleanse your face and apply it gently in the direction of your hair growth. After it completely hardens, pull the mask off from the opposite direction.

Try these remedies and see the difference later.

