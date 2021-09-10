Upgrade your hair care routine with onion: 5 Onion hair care products to add to your regime

You must have heard of all the benefits onion juice has on your hair. However, the overpowering odour can make you not want to try it on your hair. Hence, it is a good option to invest in hair products that have onion as their main ingredient. It reduces thinning of hair, nourishes the follicles, prevents breakage and hair fall to a great extent.

TAC - The Ayurveda Co. Onion Hair Shampoo

This hair cleansing shampoo is infused with the goodness of red onion, niacinamide and black seed. It helps control hair fall and adds shine and strength to limp hair. Red onion helps manage hair fall by repairing the roots while plant-derived Niacinamide improves hair strength and volume. Powered with natural ingredients, it cleanses the hair and scalp without over-drying to make your hair longer, robust and full of gloss and bounce.

Price: Rs.375

Mamaearth Onion Conditioner

Onion stimulates the scalp, promoting blood circulation and hair growth. This conditioner also contains coconut which strengthens the hair from root to tip. It also consists of nourishing oils like almond and coconut that penetrate into the hair shaft, making hair soft, smooth, and frizz-free. Formulated with softening and nourishing natural ingredients, this conditioner gently detangles hair and prevents breakage caused due to washing and styling.

Price: Rs.313

TAC - The Ayurveda Co. Onion Hair Mask

This hair mask is enriched with onion, niacinamide and black seed oil. Now say hello to nourished, moisturised and healthy locks and goodbye to dry, brittle and weak tresses with this hair mask. Quench the thirsty mane with the ultimate treatment of plant-derived Niacinamide that nourishes and softens the hair and gives a smoother, detangled and more manageable texture. The lightweight formula blessed with bio-actives like Onion and Neem adds moisture, strength, reduces hair fall while minimising breakage.

Price: Rs.499

Ayouthveda Protein Hair Oil

This hair oil is infused with 9 nourishing oils including onion oil, essential decoctions and 12 efficient herbal extracts. It prevents hair breakage, controls split ends and soothes an itchy scalp. It also delays premature greying, fights dandruff and strengthens the hair follicles.

Price: Rs.280

StBotanica Go Long Onion Hair Serum

This onion hair serum provides intensive hair protection to help make the hair stronger, healthier and longer. It is a nourishing formula that helps reduce split-ends and infuses shine to your long hair. It is a powerful formulation infused with onion oil, ginseng, coffee seed oil and other plant-based oils that help enhance natural hair growth, making them thicker with each use. It helps prevent hair loss and promotes hair growth. Coffee Oil helps promote the moisture retention capacity of hair strands while ginseng fortifies hair roots and helps prevent hair loss.

Price: Rs.675

