Upgrading your signature scent? Here's how to choose the right perfume for yourself

Considering upgrading your scent to something new? These tips will come in handy in choosing your new signature scent.
Mumbai
Perfumes are more than just things that make you smell great. They help in setting the mood, evoking fond memories, lifting spirits, calming people down, and so much more. The perfume industry is worth more than a thousand million dollars thanks to the marketing, brands and designers involved. This also means that picking a scent for yourself comes with its own challenges, that mainly involves picking from a large variety. But how to pick the right scent for yourself? Read on to find out!
Most great smelling and luxury perfumes are expensive and make for a huge investment. Many times, we tend to buy products based on how they smell on others and are disappointed when we purchase it, making for a loss. Here's how to avoid that. 

Stick with what you are familiar
Take a whiff of all your perfumes once. Chances are, they have a similarity in them. They all either have a fruity scent, an oriental or citrus, base note, etc. Locate which is the most common and make a note of it. This only means that you are fond of that particular base note, so it is best to stick to this. 

Get to work early in the morning 
The sense of smell is said to be the most heightened in the morning before you are really exposed to all the different scents during the day. It is best to shop for fragrances as early as possible to make the right choice. 

Don't test on yourself
When you narrow down on fragrances you like, spray it on a blotting paper or inside the lid of the perfume. Take a sniff and then leave the store - run a few errands or grab something to it. Let the fragrance dry and then smell it again. Make your decision based on how it smells once the perfume dries up. 

Sample your scent
Once you have made a decision, ask for a sample of the scent you have finalised on. Try it out at home. The fragrance sits differently on different people and reacts differently based on the body's natural oil, creams applied, etc. After testing the same for a day, make a decision to invest in the product finally. 

Credits :Getty images

