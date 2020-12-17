Use the goodness of coconut oil to make the BEST DIY lip balms to keep chapped lips at bay

Get rid of chapped lips this winter with an easy DIY lip balm you can make at the comfort of your home. Check it out

When the winter comes, things don’t really go as planned. While the skincare routine changes, so do the way it reacts to the products. One thing is for sure that the dryness in the air does not help our cause and no matter how much we try it’s bound to take a toll on our skin. Which is why constant hydration is required and you need to start with those crusty lips first. Oils are the best way to keep dryness at bay and with the goodness of natural nutrients, it makes it the safest to be used on the lips.

Coconut oil is one of the best things to keep your lips moisturised and when mixed with other natural ingredients, it’s bound to make your pout soft and kissable. Lip balms are quite popular during the winter season and here’s how you can make your very own at the comfort of your home.

The base of the balm:

To make any lip balm you need two basic products to create the balm-like consistency. Once you achieve that, you can make any flavour that you like.

You will need:

1 tablespoon of petroleum jelly (vaseline)

½ teaspoon of coconut oil

How to:

1. In a pan heat the coconut oil and add the petroleum jelly to it.

2. Once warm, let both the ingredients melt into the same consistency.

3. Let it cool and fill it in a container. Once cold, it will take harden up just like a balm.

The add-ons:

- Now once the base is cooling, you can add either of the add ons to it. Vanilla extract is a good thing to add flavour to your lip balm.

- Vitamin E or essential oils are another great products to make your balm last longer to fill it with the goodness.

- You can even add a few rose petals in the mix while heating the oil. It will soak in all the nutrients from the petals while also giving your balm a subtle fragrance.

