Vacay on your mind? These are the 5 makeup essentials you need to carry while travelling

Thinking about spending your holidays on a trip? How could you not? After being locked down for over a year, the only thing we missed other than hanging out with our friends or binge shopping is travelling. Looking at drool-worthy, envy-inducing pictures of celebs vacationing in romantic getaways, we are feeling nothing but plain dejected. So let's not indulge in a pity party and get your bags packed and tickets books only if you've got your vaccination done.

As girls, packing can be really difficult for us. We need to keep in mind each and everything we will be needing from nail cutters, sunscreens to blotting papers. Seems almost like a gigantic task of what to take and what not to. So we are here to help you out. We have brought about a list that will make your job easier. Here is a list of all the makeup essentials you will need while travelling.

Foundation or BB cream

This is a must along with your moisturiser and your sunscreen. Keep in mind that you are in vacay mode, less is more. But you still need your glow and want it to be lightweight. A foundation is the answer. You can also carry a BB cream if you want.

Loose Powder

A translucent powder will make your skin smooth after you apply your foundation without weighing it down. It will help the makeup long-lasting and will give you an instant shine.

Eyeliner

Now, what are we going to do without eyeliners? They are probably a girl's best friend when it comes to makeup. Talking of instantly elevating your look, you know it. So don't forget this one.

Mascara

For an instant pop to your eyes if you don't have the time to put on your eyeliner, go with mascara.

Lip balm and lipstick

I recommend always carrying a chapstick whenever you are travelling regardless of the weather. It is necessary to choose a lip balm containing SPF properties. You can choose from a wide range of flavours as well.

But if you can't live without lipstick, choose neutral or soft pink ones while you are out. Don't go for bright ones because you are not partying.

These are the top 5 makeup essentials that you should be carrying. On an endnote, don't forget your sanitiser.

