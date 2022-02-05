Valentine’s Day 2022: 6 Skincare hampers for your girlfriend to help her maintain her glow

When you are in love even the sun and the moon do not shine as bright as your girlfriend. Even the stars don’t look as pretty as her. If you feel this way about your girlfriend, then you are deeply in love my friend! This Valentine’s Day, help your girl maintain her glow and achieve clear, radiant looking skin with these high quality and affordable skincare hampers.

mCaffeine Valentine Moment Skin Care Gift Set

If your girlfriend absolutely cannot get through her day without coffee, and if coffee runs through her veins, then this gift set is made especially for them. The kit contains a face wash, a face scrub, a face mask and a body scrub. The coffee-infused products will elevate her senses with a zesty aroma. These products have many benefits like exfoliation, skin smoothening and polishing skin. Coffee also cleanses the skin from deep within hence making the skin free from all dirt and impurities.

Price: Rs.1155

Good Vibes Brightening Skincare Routine Combo

This kit is enriched with Rosehip that diminishes dark spots, blemishes and uneven skin tone. It brightens the complexion and will make her skin glow. It contains a papaya face wash and a pomegranate face scrub that removes dead skin cells. The rosehip serum and rose toner will moisturise the skin. Pomegranate and Papaya in the formula smoothen signs of ageing and will make her look youthful.

Price: Rs.449

Plum Green Tea Face Care Kit

If your girl keeps complaining about her acne and breakouts, then this face care kit will be the perfect gift for her! It comprises a gentle soap-free cleanser that will deeply cleanse oily, acne-prone skin with organic green tea extracts, glycolic acid and natural cellulose beads, an alcohol-free toner that is here to help renew oily, acne-prone skin and shrink those massive pores to control oil production, a light-weight mattifying moisturiser enriched with green tea that will give the skin a matte, clear appearance all day long, a night gel that will give the skin the balanced hydration and nourishment it needs during the night and finally a clay-based mask that is perfect for a weekly skin detox!

Price: Rs.1721

Kama Ayurveda Must Have Skincare Gift Box

This beautifully designed box comes with our must-have skincare products that are gentle, effective and authentic. Bring in Valentine’s by gifting your girlfriend the goodness of pure, time-tested Ayurvedic beauty treatments. This gift box contains an Ayurvedic skin treatment, a rose jasmine face cleanser, a day cream, a night cream and pure rose water that can be used as a face mist or a toner. These products will hydrate and tone the skin and are extremely gentle, making them suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs.1500

The Derma Co Glowing & Hydrated Skin Combo

This combo contains a creamy face wash that helps in gently cleaning the skin without irritating it. These features make it an ideal cleanser for sensitive skin. It also contains the 30% AHA + 2% BHA Face Peeling Solution that fights dullness, large pores and controls excess sebum production to reveal glowing skin in 10 minutes, and an intense moisturiser that calms irritated and dry skin and replenishes moisture levels by offering moisturisation that lasts for 72 hours. Its constant use reduces fine lines and keeps the skin hydrated for long.

Price: Rs.957

Pilgrim Korean Beauty Flawless Skin Care Kit

This is a natural and eco-friendly face care kit that will make your girlfriend’s day. It consists of a volcanic lava face wash that offers balance required to deep cleanse your pores, without stripping off its natural oils, a day cream ​​enriched with SPF 50 broad spectrum to protect against UVA and UVB sun rays, an alcohol-free toner rejuvenates the skin while restoring its pH balance and absorbs excess oil, and a vitamin C night serum that prevents free-radical damage, thereby making the skin brighter and younger.

Price: Rs.1530

