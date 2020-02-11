Valentine's Day 2020: THESE easy makeup tips can help you look pretty on your date

Looking pretty on Valentine's day for your special someone is very important for every woman but not all of us are pros at makeup and some quick makeup tips can solve this problem and help you look pretty as ever.

Valentine's day is just around the corner and we're all prepping up for it. Every couple is hoping to celebrate this day by spending some quality time with their partners and doing something special. But this also means that us girls need to get all dressed up and prep for a special date and that means we need to dig out our vanity case and do the best possible makeup and look pretty for our special someone. It's always a good thing to go the extra mile to dress up and look good for your partner to celebrate this extra special day of love. And that means that we need to get our makeup right and not all of us are good at doing our makeup well. Most of us are still figuring out how to do our makeup right. Though Valentine's day is special, it's really stupid if you end up booking a makeup artist or spending extra on getting your makeup done from a parlour which is why we need some makeup tips in order to look beautiful and enhance our features.

Here are some much-needed Valentine's makeup tips.

1. Start with a primer to keep your makeup more long-lasting and smooth. A good primer can do the job well but don't forget to moisturise your skin before you dab on some primer.

2. Some of us struggle with uneven skin tone and dark circles and there's not much that we can do about it other than covering it up with the right foundation. Avoid using the wrong foundation or concealer shade. Try to go with the right shade that can cover your skin up and make it look smooth and even. Use a correcter if necessary for your under eyes.

3. While many of us feel that a highlighter is unnecessary but it actually works really well to brighten up your face. A good highlighter can instantly make your face look brighter and enhance your features. Use some highlighter on your cheekbones and on top of your lip, the sides of your forehead and your inner brow line. You can also put some highlighter on the T zone to make your face look prettier.

4. Go classic with your mascara and make your lashes look thick and voluminous. Go retro with your winged eyeliner to make your eyes look prettier.

5. Pick a lip colour that goes with your skin tone. You could go classic red or you can pick darker shades like plum, purple, wine and maroon shades.

Credits :pinkvillapexel

