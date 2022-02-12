Valentines Day 2022: Woo your man with the perfect date night makeup look with these products

Now make your special night extra special and memorable with these affordable and easy to use makeup products. Getting ready for a date night can be really overwhelming. From picking the perfect outfit to wear to making sure that your makeup is on point - you would really not want anything to go wrong. You do not want to overdo it and at the same time you do not want to keep it too casual. The secret is to keep the look sheer, not saturated. To make your life easier, here we have a list of the best products that will make your date night makeup look glamorous and long-lasting.

Maybelline New York Fit Me Concealer

Start by applying a thin coat of concealer under your eyes in an upward direction. Pick a shade lighter than your foundation. You can also cover the pigmentation around your lips and nose. This Maybelline New York Fit Me Concealer will give you natural looking makeup that will not fade throughout the day.

Price: Rs.356

Maybelline New York Fit Me Foundation

You can apply foundation either before or after using the concealer. It is important to make sure that your foundation matches your exact skin tone and is not lighter. A lighter foundation will make your face and neck look uneven which can be a disaster. Blend the foundation and concealer with a makeup sponge. Maybelline New York Fit Me Concealer with SPF 22 will provide a matte finish and keep your skin hydrated.

Price: Rs.494

Lakme Eyeconic Kajal

Next, apply kajal on your waterline and give your eyes a slightly dramatic look. Kajal makes your eyes look bigger and brighter. It will hide puffiness and give you a fresh and glamorous look. This Lakme Eyeconic Kajal is waterproof and is made with a smudge-proof formula that lasts upto 22 hours. It is super easy to use and makes a convenient choice.

Price: Rs.225

Renée Eyeshadow Palette

Use a shimmery or neutral tone for your eyes since you want to keep your look glamorous yet elegant. Apply a gentle stroke of eyeshadow and further enhance your eyes. This Renée eyeshadow palette consists of 6 shades that will enhance your natural eye colour and are easily blendable with an amazing texture. The highly-pigmented colours on this palette are suitable for all skin tones. You can have a bold, dramatic look or an elegant shimmery look.

Price: Rs.570

Maybelline New York Colossal Eyeliner

Apply a thin layer of black eyeliner on your eyelids. An eyeliner will make your eyes look bigger and sharper while also adding a shape to them. It provides a charismatic and bold look. This Maybelline New York Colossal eyeliner is smudge-proof and waterproof. It lasts up to 24 hours and gives an intense look.

Price: Rs.357

Maybelline New York Mascara

A mascara has the ability to completely amplify your look. Long and thick lashes look extremely gorgeous and will beautify your makeup. This mascara from Maybelline New York is made with a long-lasting formula that will last up to 18 hours. It will increase the length of your lashes and give it 3 times the volume.

Price: Rs.298

Love Earth Lip Tint & Cheek Tint

Applying blush will brighten up your skin and give it a natural-looking glow. Everyone loves rosy cheeks! Apply a layer on the apples of your cheeks and on your nose. This tint is like a natural makeup product that blends easily and imparts a dewy-healthy looking sheen. It has the richness of jojoba oil and comes packed with the most amazing moisturising, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties of all. The tint is all natural and also contains castor oil, beeswax, candelilla wax and carnauba wax. The tint comes in 6 various shades so that you can choose what matches your skin tone the best.

Price: Rs.299

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick

Complete your look with a light lipstick that will make your lips look plump and irresistible! This lipstick from Revlon is a dream come true for all the lipstick lovers! It comes in a number of alluring shades for you to choose from. Do not subject yourself to drying, heavy matte lipstick. This super lustrous lipstick is all the drama, none of the drag you will look drop dead gorgeous for your date. It is enriched with mega moisturisers like aloe vera, vitamin C and E and is highly pigmented.

Price: Rs.559

