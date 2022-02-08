Valentine's Week Special: Make your lips look luscious with THESE lip care essentials

Kiss Day is a day celebrated just before Valentine's Day. It is the day to express your deepest feelings and intense affection in the most romantic way. Seal your bond and ignite romance with a KISS this Valentine’s week! If you want to pour out your emotions and shower immense love and affection with a kiss, here are some lip care essentials to make cupid bow’s more provocative.

1. Mamaearth Natural Lip Care Kit

This Mamaearth Natural Lip Care Kit is infused with 100 percent Vitamin C. It is a two in one jar that contains lip scrub and a lip balm for attaining plump pink lips. This lip care kit will heal and nourish your flaky lips and turn them sugary in a jiffy. The natural ingredients like turmeric oil, shea butter and walnut will bring utmost shine to your lips.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 538

2. Plum Candy Melts Lip Balm Gift Set

Frost your lips with these delicious lip balms that come in a set of 4. They hydrate your lips and make them supple. Now you can enjoy a lip smacking flavour of melon bubble gum, mint-o-coco, berry feast and red velvet love at any time anywhere. The goodness of carrot seed oil, cocoa and shea butter, olive and castor oil and carnauba wax will make your lips worth the lip lock.

Price: Rs. 1180

Deal: Rs. 944

3. ALANNA Day Lip ButterMask

Plump your lip lines within seconds with this butter mask. It reduces pigmentation and provides you with soft and smooth lips. It is made up from exotic butters and vegan waxes. It has a beautiful raspberry flavour that lives behind a tinge of pink on your lips.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 500

4. Daughter Earth Dreamy Lip Mask

This lip mask is a great solution to attain plumper and supple looking lips. It helps your lips to seal moisture and actively makes your lips healthier. It is an amalgamation of passionfruit, pineapple and vanilla that adds a flavour to your lips. You can also use this lip mask as a primer before colouring your lips with lipsticks.

Price: Rs. 695

Deal: Rs. 625

5. ALANNA Night Lip Butter Mask

If your lips are more flaky than usual then you need to indulge into ALANNA Night Lip Butter Mask’s overnight treatment. It reduces pigmentation and repairs your lips easily. It hydrates your lips and smoothens them like magic. The mesmerising blueberry flavour provides a cooling effect to your lips throughout the night.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 599

6. SkinWorks Lip Tints

If you wish to attain luscious lips in a matter of seconds then don't miss on these two beauties. It comes in a pair that will act as the perfect lip stain to celebrate Kiss Day 2022. The two bold colours namely rustic red and caramel are made up from natural fruit extracts and hydrating butter. You can use these tints as blush and rock yoru Valentine’s Day effortlessly.

Price: Rs. 1200

Deal: Rs. 599

7. Forest essentials Luscious Lip Balm

This lip balm has a sugary orange flavour. It is an effective blend of kokum butter, beeswax, cocoa seed butter for replenishing your lips. It scents the lips and gives them a glossy finish. If you are looking for a lip balm that is utterly magical and helps your lips maintain its glory then this is what you should definitely pick up.

Price: Rs. 750

8. Indulgeo Essentials Pout It 24k Gold Lip Oil

This Indulgeo Essentials Pout It 24k Gold Lip Oil is a lip brightening solution. It contains cinnamon oil and Jamaican coffee beans. It will not only hydrate your lip’s skin but will also help your lip lock the antioxidants. It will also help you to brighten your colour.

Price: Rs. 640

Deal: Rs. 550

Pink lips and intense kisses is all that you are ready with to celebrate Kiss Day 2022. With these lip care essentials in your pocket, you can celebrate every day of Valentine's week with hearty pleasures. Let your lips liven up the spark of your relationship this Valentine’s Day.

