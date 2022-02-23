Vegan & cruelty free skincare brands in India that have the best products

All beauty products are subject to a number of tests before release into the consumer market. Some brands are against animal testing while others may support it. Most of the time we do not pay much attention but it's high time we do our bit. These products are here to create a unique beauty ecosystem that belongs to everyone. These products are not limited to any gender or skin type and can be used by both men and women, with any skin type.

Best vegan brands & products

1. Hottest Ex - Antiversary Super Exfoliant

This cruelty-free super exfoliant is good for anyone who wants a break from the dead skin and the pale look. It helps hydrate and cleanse the skin, reduces sensitivity, overexposure and inflammation, and also reduces pigmentation. It unveils the skin’s natural glow that one usually loses because of various toxins in the environment. It contains carica papaya, algae extract, rice starch and niacinamide.

Price: Rs.1139

2. Derma Totale Glutathione Skin Toning Face Wash

This face wash removes dirt, impurities and reduces blemishes without irritating the skin. Glutafine face wash helps to improve the skin complexion, elasticity & skin tone. The regular use of this face wash gives radiant, refreshed and healthy looking skin. Its richly creamy base gives the utmost brightening look. It creates an extra lightening layer to enlighten your face.

Price: Rs.765

3. Pilgrim Vitamin C Serum

This vegan night serum is enriched with the powerful antioxidant properties of Vitamin C and Hyaluronic acid. It improves skin texture and nourishes deeply to help retain the skin's natural glow. Its anti-ageing properties, resulting from increased collagen production, leads to reduction in wrinkles, blemishes and dark spots. This premium face serum also helps enhance the skin elasticity, soothes the skin and minimises the pores.

Price: Rs.517

4. Hottest Ex - Ghosted Superfood Biome Mask

This vegan and cruelty free face mask is for anyone looking for an all season and all types' solution. It helps hydrate and cleanse the skin, reduces sensitivity, overexposure and inflammation, also reduces dark spots, acne marks (or pimple marks), resulting in even skin tone. Leaves one's skin feeling anything but dull and bland. Rich in vitamin E and antioxidants, it gives you the fresh out of the ocean feel.

Price: Rs.774

5. Chicnutrix Skin Whitening & Hair Growth Supplements

These are vegan, Japanese glutathione and vitamin C supplements for skin glow and radiance. Glutathione supplements reduce dark spots, melanin production and promotes even skin tone for healthy glowing skin. Unlike skin whitening tablets, vitamin C and glutathione tablets make the skin radiant and glowing by improving skin health and reducing pigmentation. Biotin, amino acids and selenium is for hair growth and reduced hair fall. Biotin tablets help increase hair density and bounce. It helps promote hair growth and reduces hair fall, nourishes hair and makes it healthy.

Price: Rs.1799

6. Derma Totale Under Eye Serum

Get hydrated under eye skin with this raw coffee under eye serum. This antioxidant-rich serum is your one-stop solution for skin hydration and removal of dark circles. The vegan serum will protect your skin against harmful UV rays from the sun. Known for being antioxidant-rich, coffee fights free radicals and prevents fine lines. Coffee also soothes and gives a healthy glow to the skin. The aroma of freshly grounded Arabica coffee will keep you revived all day! White water lily reduces dark spots, eases hyperpigmentation and Hyaluronic Acid hydrates the skin and helps in skin conditioning.

Price: Rs.1249

7. Plum E-Luminence Deep Moisturising Creme

Presenting the stairway to moisture heaven with vitamin E and calendula extracts to provide unmatched hydration and nourishment to dry and damaged skin all day long. This excellent vegan creme gives bouncy, hydrated skin that exudes a happy, dewy radiance. The ultra-hydrating Vitamin E enriched moisturiser is non-comedogenic and super smooth on the skin.

Price: Rs.488

8. SoulTree Nourishing Face Cream

This vegan and cruelty-free face cream is enriched with aloe vera that is used for soothing and moisturising the skin, and saffron for making the skin radiant. Coconut, almond and olive oils are used as natural healers for nourishing dry and damaged skin. This gentle nourishing cream is rich in antioxidants from natural vitamin E.

Price: Rs.783

These vegan skincare brands in India are all highly trusted with the best reviews from consumers.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

