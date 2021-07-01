Viral internet beauty trends you must check out!

Here are some of the biggest beauty DIY at-home hacks that are causing a stir on social media!

The internet is a wild place! Especially during the lockdown, certain social media apps have been thriving and has even altered the way people use the internet. The global at-home scenario gave rise to many social media challenges and hook steps that became widespread trends very fast. However, there was also a surge in inventive how-to tips and hacks posted by social media influencers and common people alike, that keep going viral. These have undoubtedly spawned a new wave of experimental makeup and skincare techniques, that have also boosted sales for that industry.

With the ever-changing beauty standards and fads, here are some of the best and most effective makeup hacks we found floating on the internet, with a special shopping edit to help you achieve the look yourself!

1. The face-lift concealer hack.

Kim Kardashian, the contour-guru herself established that heavy contouring is totally not in this year. Her famous makeup artist Mario Dedivanovi revolutionized the way we have been using concealers to sculpt and brighten our faces. With the new trend being lifted faces and foxy eyes, he has shown us how to achieve it using concealers by applying it strategically placed directed lines to draw the eyes upwards. Let go of the cakey triangular application and blending of concealer under your eyes, and draw a line from the centre of your under eye diagonally upwards towards your brow bone and blend. This gives the illusion of longer features!

You can try the Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind concealer in your shade to try this hack. Its pen-like easy grip makes application like that super easy and mess-free! Its full-coverage and crease-proof formula infused with haloxyl not only covers, but can also reduce fine lines, blemishes, redness and dark circles over time!

2. Sculpting Lipstick Blusher

This is admittedly a daunting hack, but we promise it really works like magic! Once again, now that heavy contouring is out, newer and more natural-looking methods to sculpt and enhance your features have come up. This one is to apply a bold warm shade of lip colour all across your cheeks and the bridge of your nose, and then apply a lightweight and sheer foundation on top. It gives the effect of naturally healthy and youthful skin.

You can try The Ayurveda Co. Beetroot Lip and Cheek Tint in 2 different colour variants in a balm form to achieve radiant skin using this hack! These are all-natural, vegan and cruelty-free products that deeply moisturize as well!

3. Aqua 80s Eyeshadow

It’s safe to say that among all retro-revivals, the future looks bright for 80s-inspired aquamarine tones on your eyelids! The colours that earlier seemed daunting and unwearable are now beginning to look oh-so fabulous and glamorous on everyone!

Check out the Glavon Sapphire Obsessions Matte and Shimmer eyeshadow palette which is focused entirely on these aqua shades. Remember to use a maximum of 3 shades on your eyelids at a time to avoid messiness and achieve flawless blending. You can even go for a monotone eyeshadow look!

4. Pastel Makeup Looks

Pastel shades for the spring and summer may not be such a ground-breaking or surprising concept. However, including pastels in your eye makeup is a trend that recently went viral. This year, dressing up is enhanced and joyful expression is widely sought after. Whether you like minimal or elaborate eye looks, this year has everything for you!

Check out the gelato ice-cream inspired collection of kohl pencils by Lakme, which hit the nail right on the head for this year’s beauty trends! You can use these smoothly gliding, easy-to-apply kohl pencils to experiment and maybe even delve into the floating eyeliner trend!

5. The Glass Skin Cheat Code

Korean beauty standards have gained all the hype worldwide, especially in 2021. This was inevitable as the country’s pop culture and music gained much more popularity than ever before. To achieve their glossy, naturally glass-like skin, numerous steps and elaborate skincare regimes have to be followed. However, according to an internet sensation, mixing a few drops of a light moisturiser, primer and liquid highlighter into your sheer foundation, mixing well and then applying and blending it on your face can give you similar looking results!

Check out these products to achieve glass-like skin in your base makeup easily! Pro tip- if you have oily skin, avoid the moisturiser or finish by using a beauty blender to take away excess products.

Biotique Morning Nectar Moisturiser

Lakme Invisible Finish Liquid Foundation

Lakme Absolute Blur Perfect Primer

Swiss Beauty Drop and Glow Liquid Highlighter

