Virgo, Libra, Scorpio: The Essential Oil you NEED to use based on your zodiac sign 

Essential oils are a major part of every skincare routine today. And if you aren't on board with the trend yet, what better place to start with than the perfect oil based on your zodiac sign?

Essential oils are fragrant oils that have been extracted from the leaves, bark or rind of a plant or herb. This is then distilled and distributed into smaller bottles, making for a pure oil. They are excellent for aromatherapy as they have an intense scent and can be dabbed on to the skin or even infused into warm, soothing baths.

They are known to provide a soothing and calming effect on the mind and ease the body of any stress or tension.

To kickstart your journey with essential oils, what better way than to pick one based on your zodiac sign!

Aries

Extremely aggressive by nature, Aries need scents that will soothe their fiery nature due to which they tend to have quite a few unnecessary headaches. Peppermint and chamomile provide a comforting and soothing effect on them and get rid of any stress and headaches.

Taurus

Ruled by Venus, Taureans love to smell rich and sensual. They also commonly cause pain in the throat and neck areas. Rose and cardamom are scents that smell rich and also energize them at the same time. To alleviate pain, rosemary and lemon make for the best essential oil options.

Gemini

Geminis tend to swing between two personalities most of the time, which occasionally distracts them. Rosemary is the essential oil that can keep them alert and tingle their senses. Eucalyptus yet another one that helps them relax and loosen their muscles.

Cancer

Those belonging to the crab sign, are known to be extremely moody and sensitive. Lavender is an essential oil that helps with steadying the mood. Peppermint and chamomile also help in calming down Cancer's tidal force of emotions.

Leo

Highly energetic in nature, Leos need fuel to keep them going. Powerful fragrances like orange, cinnamon and clove help retain their high energy levels and re-energise them when they are low. When they need to calm down, rosemary does the trick.

Virgo

A Virgo's mind is constantly over-worked, often causing unnecessary meltdowns. Peppermint and citrus oils help in maintaining their stress levels to and often soothe them and enable them to bounce back to normal after a meltdown.

Libra

The best procrastinators, Libras are known to be extremely laid back. They are also known to lack a sense of clarity and decision making. Sage and basil are the main essential oils that help sharpen their attention and give them clarity.

Scorpio

Extremely sensual, Scorpios love seductive scents. Jasmine and cedarwood aromas are two of the most sensual scents that are perfect for this Zodiac sign.

Sagittarius

Saggis love their freedom and the outdoors. Tea tree and geranium are two woody scents and powerful essential oils that amplify the feeling of adventure and boldness in the people of this sign.

Capricorn

Capricorns are extremely insecure people who always have something worrying them at the back of their minds. To de-stress, soothing scents and oils like chamomile and sandalwood will help declutter their minds and enable them to relax.

Aquarius

Extremely assertive in nature, Aquarians dance to their own beat and don't listen to anybody else. This might come off as being stubborn considering they have sharp edges. Rose and lemon are two of the most soothing essential oils for these natural innovators who are always working on something new. For when they need to burn the midnight oil, peppermint works best.

Credits :gettyimages cosmopolitanpinkvillayourtango

