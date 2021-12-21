Vitamin C: One stop glowing solution for dehydrated, dull, and aging skin

Everybody is busy having their moment with dresses that speak party. But, how good is your skin doing? Is it as lit as it should be? To simply put, does it look healthy and have its glow on? There’s no shortage of skincare products and yet to reach for a vitamin C infused serum or a moisturiser is the best thing you can do for your skin. The powerful antioxidant that stays true to its promise of neutralising free radicals and preventing premature aging signs is something one cannot resist, right?

Vitamin C is revered as an anti-aging ingredient that can boost collagen production. As we age, collagen in our skin sees a natural decrease, so here’s where the marvelous ingredient can help in fighting wrinkles and fine lines. If you’re in your 20s, try to slip these into your daily skincare regimen, and if you see puffiness, apply some on your skin and quickly run a jade roller to let this formula slide into your skin effortlessly.

A long day at work or partying till you drop can exhaust you physically and guess what? Your skin too can get a taste of dullness. To put the glow back, dab vitamin C on your skin and massage it well, voila your skin is glowing and looks supple for it’s a good moisturiser as well.

Got acne? Let’s give those bumps a chance to leave if you wish to do so. Vitamin C can be a great fix when you need to soothe pimples and fade scars caused by these. It has anti-inflammatory properties so you know this is no lie. Vitamin C is also known for protecting your skin from environmental damage that can be caused easily by UV rays. Regular application can keep a tab to prevent any further chaos.

How do you like to use Vitamin C? Share some hacks and tips in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas swears by these two STELLAR ingredients for hair growth