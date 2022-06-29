7 Best vitamin C serum to get a gorgeous glow
Get an enviable glow through vitamin C serum, one that gets everyone talking!
Want to get the glowing skin of your dreams? Well, vitamin C serum is just the thing that will help you not just inch closer to it but actually achieve that. Yes, it works magic! A powerhouse of antioxidants, it helps to brighten the skin and stimulates collagen production which in turn helps to make the skin firmer and plumper. And it just does not stop there, the vitamin C serum helps to impede melanin production aka the pigmentation, and thus makes the skin look radiant. Moreover, it also helps to neutralize the effects of free radicals on our skin, formed due to external aggravators such as pollution and sun radiation. Incorporate vitamin C serum in your skincare to reveal luminous skin. Trust us, it’s worth every bit of the hype. Below, we have shortlisted the best-performing vitamin C serums from a plethora of products out there. Take a look!
Here are the 6 best vitamin C serums.
Scroll ahead to discover the best vitamin C serum for glowing, youthful skin.
1. Sesderma vitamin C moisturising serum
If luminous, even-toned skin is all you ever wanted, then this radiating serum will help you get just that. It helps to improve skin elasticity and minimizes the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. The best part? It helps to bring back your skin's natural glow and make it utterly smooth. This formula helps to boost collagen production and prevents photo-aging.
2. Paula's Choice Brightening Serum
This serum is laden with glow-inducing ingredients to give you visibly bright skin. Also, it addressed all signs of ageing and helps to make the skin smoother, brighter and firmer. Enriched with the goodness of vitamin E, ferulic acid and hyaluronic acid, it helps to improve the overall appearance of the skin. Also, it locks in the hydration of the skin and strengthens the skin’s defence mechanism.
3. Obagi Professional C Serum for Normal to Oily Skin
The highly-concentrated serum immediately penetrates inside the skin to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, it also moisturizes the skin and makes it silky-smooth. It contains antioxidant L-ascorbic acid and is suitable for most skin types.
4. Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
Bouncy, youthful-looking skin is now within your reach! This lightweight serum helps to fight off dullness, and discoloration and drastically reduces all the signs of premature aging. It also helps to reduce the surface redness of the skin. Further, it fosters the skin’s moisture barrio and leaves the skin looking hydrated and radiant.
Price: $72.25
Buy Now
5. Mambino Organics Youth Glow Hydrating Serum
Get a stunning, hydrated glow on your skin by adding this organic vitamin C serum to your beauty routine. Laden with essential fatty acids and natural antioxidants, it moisturizes, nourishes, and soothes the skin. It’s the ultimate answer for fresh, dewy skin.
6. Ursa Major Natural Vitamin C Face Serum
The natural vitamin C serum penetrates deep inside the skin to give your skin a boost of hydration. Simultaneously, it helps to smoothen and brighten the skin. The cruelty-free product is as light as a feather on the skin and greatly improves the skin tone and texture. It is free of toxic ingredients such as petrochemicals, sulfates, synthetic fragrance or color, glycols, silicones, or PEGs.
7. Peter Thomas Roth Brightening Vitamin C Serum
Formulated with THD Ascorbate, an ultra-stable scientific breakthrough ingredient, this serum is 50 percent more powerful than any traditional vitamin C serum. The rich moisturizing serum helps to diminish fine lines and wrinkles. It leaves the skin looking firmer, brighter, and even.
Price: $105.00
Buy Now
Flaunt your flawless glow just wherever you go with vitamin C serum. It boosts radiance, blurs dark spots, and reduces pigmentation. Also, it stimulates cell turnover and brightens up the overall complexion.
