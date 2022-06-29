7 Best vitamin C serum to get a gorgeous glow

Want to get the glowing skin of your dreams? Well, vitamin C serum is just the thing that will help you not just inch closer to it but actually achieve that. Yes, it works magic! A powerhouse of antioxidants, it helps to brighten the skin and stimulates collagen production which in turn helps to make the skin firmer and plumper. And it just does not stop there, the vitamin C serum helps to impede melanin production aka the pigmentation, and thus makes the skin look radiant. Moreover, it also helps to neutralize the effects of free radicals on our skin, formed due to external aggravators such as pollution and sun radiation. Incorporate vitamin C serum in your skincare to reveal luminous skin. Trust us, it’s worth every bit of the hype. Below, we have shortlisted the best-performing vitamin C serums from a plethora of products out there. Take a look!

1. Sesderma vitamin C moisturising serum

If luminous, even-toned skin is all you ever wanted, then this radiating serum will help you get just that. It helps to improve skin elasticity and minimizes the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. The best part? It helps to bring back your skin's natural glow and make it utterly smooth. This formula helps to boost collagen production and prevents photo-aging.

This serum is laden with glow-inducing ingredients to give you visibly bright skin. Also, it addressed all signs of ageing and helps to make the skin smoother, brighter and firmer. Enriched with the goodness of vitamin E, ferulic acid and hyaluronic acid, it helps to improve the overall appearance of the skin. Also, it locks in the hydration of the skin and strengthens the skin’s defence mechanism.

Flaunt your flawless glow just wherever you go with vitamin C serum. It boosts radiance, blurs dark spots, and reduces pigmentation. Also, it stimulates cell turnover and brightens up the overall complexion.

