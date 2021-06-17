Vitamin E is a God sent ingredient for skin care and here are 4 reasons you should try it

Here are 4 great reasons you should ensure to use Vitamin E in your skincare routine. Check it out

If you’re into skincare, you know how Vitamin E as an ingredient is so versatile and works wonders. But, if you’re someone who has just recently dipped their toes in the world of skincare, you’ve come to the right place. Today, we’re going to discuss how Vitamin E is that one ingredient you need to have in your beauty closet and here’s proof:

Moisturises the skin

One of the best benefits of using vitamin E in your skincare routine is that it moisturises the skin and keeps it soft and supple. Hence using it with aloe vera gel as a night treatment or incorporating it in your masking routine works wonders.

Reduces scars and blemishes

If you’re dealing with acne scars, blemishes or hyperpigmentation, make Vitamin E your best friend. It also works well as an under-eye treatment to reduce dark circles.

Prevents signs of ageing

They say well-moisturised skin is very less likely to develop wrinkles and when there’s such a good ingredient that keeps the skin supple, it’s very less likely to develop signs of ageing.

Keeps your lips soft and smooth

While Vitamin E works wonders for the skin, it keeps your lips soft and smooth making it look plump and healthy. Dry chapped lips is what people face when they have dry skin and vitamin E helps in keeping them at bay.

