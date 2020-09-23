Vitamin E is the MIRACLE ingredient your beauty routine needs: 3 Ways to use it

Vitamin E oil is known to have multiple benefits on skin and hair. Here's how to use it to get best results.

Vitamin E is the miracle ingredient that your skin is in dire need of. This oil is the storehouse of all the beauty benefits and can boost not only skin and hair health but so much more. It has numerous benefits on the body and is known for its moisturising properties. The oil is extremely thick and sticky so before using it, ensure you mix it well with any carrier oil of your choice to dilute it.

Here are the three ways to make the most of Vitamin E oil which is the perfect nutrient and antioxidant to the skin.

Manage elbows and knees

Do your elbows and knees always feel rough and scratchy? Is the skin from these areas constantly flaking off and drying out? All you need to do is massage some Vitamin E oil on your elbows and knees before sleeping every night. It will soothe the rough skin and ease the dry patches, making your knees and elbows soft.

Scar treatment

Since it has antioxidant properties, when applied on scars, Vitamin E helps in fading them away over time. The oil also promotes cell regeneration making it a perfect home remedy to get rid of pimple marks and scarring.

As a serum

Serums are known to not only get rid of wrinkles but make the skin look younger, energetic and get a natural glow. When used sparingly on the skin, Vitamin E does just this! Dab a few drops and massage it on your face to boost hydration in your skin and get that youthful and radiant glow at half the price!

