Vitamin E Oil for hair: Everything you need to know from benefits to how to use the oil for glossy thick hair

Read on to know all about the oil that is known to be miraculous for the hair.

Over the last few years, Vitamin E oil has received a lot of appreciation. The oil is known to be extremely good for the hair and protect it from everything including damage, the sun, breakage and ensure the hair grows and remains protected while also repairing the hair from all the damage caused to it in the process.

The fact of the matter is that Vitamin E oil is indeed excellent for hair growth and can be extremely beneficial for hair when used right. This oil has been proven to increase hair growth and improve blood circulation in the scalp.

Vitamin E oil also possesses a number of antioxidants that boost the hair's shine and elasticity that is known to get ruined with constant heat used on the hair through appliances like hairdryers, straighteners, curlers, etc. The Vitamin E oil is thick enough and hence forms a barrier around the hair to repair it and keep it healthy.

The Vitamin E oil is also known to balance out the oil production on the scalp. But when using Vitamin E, always ensure another thinner oil, like coconut oil, is used to solubilise the thick Vitamin E oil. Avoid using Vitamin E oil directly on the skin or scalp without diluting it with a thinner oil for it could have adverse effects and also difficult to get off.

Vitamin E oil also helps deal with the frizziness of the hair as it contains a lot of fat. With constant application, you will notice your hair becoming healthier and more manageable.

Vitamin E can be taken in the form of supplements could also interfere with other medication you are on. It is known to be extremely beneficial for not just hair, but skin and nails as well. Rather than supplements, it would be more beneficial to consume Vitamin E oil through foods like leafy spinach, olive oil or nuts.

