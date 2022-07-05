Hair loss is a common problem. And there are many causes that lead to hair loss. Stress, genetics, pregnancy and weather are some of the common causes that can lead to hair loss and hair thinning. Fortunately, there are numerous ingredients which have essential nutrients like vitamins, omegas and biotin, which contribute towards better hair growth. Hair growth vitamins can be highly beneficial, if these are pure and taken on a regular basis. Experts suggest that hair growth supplements which use natural ingredients can help regularize the hair growth cycle and reduce hair thinning.

Given below are some of the best vitamins for hair growth which can be useful in beating hair loss. Take a look.

Hair Growth Vitamins

1. Hairfinity Hair Vitamins

Hairfinity hair vitamins are formulated with a combination of vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients. The formula contains biotin in reasonable amounts which helps in the promotion of hair growth and nail care. With these vitamins, one can improve the hair quality and boost hair growth at a speedy rate. Induced with amino acids, silica and MSM, the vitamins are a perfect addition to your hair care routine. The product is ideal for both men and women.

Price $22.49

Buy Now

2. Sugarbear Vegan Hair Gummy Vitamins

This is a vegan formula which is designed for daily use. These vitamins come in the shape and form of sweet gummies which can be easily swallowed easily. The vegan formula of these vitamins help in good hair nourishment. Infused with biotin, vitamins, choline, minerals, folic acid and pantothenic acid, these gummy vitamins are a great source of nutrition which makes hair care easy. There is no dairy, gelatin, gluten in this unique formula.

Price $26.29

Buy Now

3. Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements

Viviscal hair growth supplements are especially designed for ladies. Each of these pill is a source of essential nutrients like zinc, vitamin c, niacin, iron and biotin. The supplements are meant for the promotion of hair growth and increased hair growth. Ideal for all hair types, this supplement is capable of reducing hair shedding for up to 39 percent. The supplement is easy to use and should be taken twice a day. You can see the changes in your hair growth after taking the supplement for around 3 months.

Price $32.28

Buy Now

4. Nutrafol Women's Hair Growth Supplement

Nutrafol hair growth supplement is formulated for women especially for women. The supplement is completely drug-free and is loaded with natural ingredients. Infused with natural ingredients like ashwagandha extract, curcumin extract, full spectrum palm extract and Japanese knotweed extract. These ingredients not only enhance hair growth but also make positive changes to your body like improving skin, sleep and providing with more energy.

Price $83.60

Buy Now

5. HUM Hair Sweet Hair Vitamins

When looking for a vegan formula supplement for your hair, you must give this one a chance. It has good amounts of biotin, zinc, Fo-TI, folic acid and vitamin B. All these vitamins, when used on a regular basis, can be helpful in improving nail, skin and hair health. There are no artificial colors, gluten, soy or sweeteners in it. From reducing hair fall to enhancing hair thickness, this product does it all.

Price $24

Buy Now

6. Hello Lovely Hair Vitamins

Hello Lovely hair gummies are a good source of vitamins E, C and biotin. These biotin gummies support hair growth and nourish your body with the essential nutrients that can result in longer, stronger, healthy hair. Not only hair, the gummies are helpful in improving nail and hair growth. The gummies are red berry flavored which taste great and can be easily eaten and enjoyed. Its formula is GMO free and totally vegan. With two gummies a day, you can look forward to strong nails, radiant skin and healthy hair.

Price $13.34

Buy Now

7. Zhou Hairfluence Hair Support formula

A healthy, hair support formula like this one, is all you need for enriching your body with essential nutrients responsible for thick, strong hair. The formula is packed with powerful nutritional complexes like vitamins, collagen and biotin. All these nutrients when used regularly can make hair and nails significantly strong with skin health improving.

Price $19.99

Buy Now

8. Nature's Bounty Hair, Skin & Nails Rapid Release Softgels

Nature’s Bounty hair, skin and nails rapid release softgels are a good source of biotin, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. These nutrients boost skin, hair and nail health. The softgels are free from sugar, soy, gluten, yeast and fish.

Price $10.65

Buy Now

9. OLLY Ultra Strength Hair Softgels

OLLY ultra strength hair softgels are formed with powerful, unique ingredients which boost hair growth drastically. The softgels contain silicon, keratin, biotin, folic acid, copper, Vitamin b12 and Vitamin D. All these nutrients help in nourishing the hair, support hair resilience and promote hair thickness. The softgels can even protect hair pigment. With the daily intake of 1 softgel, you can take hold of your hair shedding, hair thinning and brittleness. With a strawberry scent, the gels are easys to swallow.

Price $18.99

Buy Now

10. EU Natural Biotin 5000 mcg

EU Natural Biotin is all you need to fulfill the need of biotin in your body. It contains pure biotin which has great strength and high potency to improve hair, nails and skin health. These biotin capsules are free from gluten, dairy, fillers, binders or wheat. Each of these capsules are capable of improving the quality of hair, be it the texture, strength or growth. Being absolutely natural and vegan, it is highly recommended for people who prefer vegan formulas.

Price $38.97

Buy Now

Vitamins for hair growth can be really promising if they come from genuine brands. You cannot consume every supplement ruling the market. Make sure whatever goes in your body is reliable, authentic and good for your system. This list has such options for you. Also, do not entirely rely on just supplements. One should have a good diet and must consume necessary nutrition from the food to stay healthy. Once your body is healthy, your hair, skin and nails will be healthy too. Supplements can benefit only if you are taking a good diet and not stressing about every little thing in this world. So, go ahead and get the vitamins you need for your perfect hair growth.

