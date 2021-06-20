Walnut DIY Masks: A game changer for dry skin and lifeless hair

Crack it till you make it for the love of your skin and hair.

If you’re a skin care or hair care junkie, you know how hard-pressed it would be to not indulge in a new trend or DIY masks. Dehydrated skin, dark circles, dandruff-prone scalp, and weak hair? There’s a mask for every concern and they never fail to reign supreme. The past year has gained enough testimonies (take a look at your lockdown photo dump). Step this way for a quick read on how to attain them with the goodness of a nut that is loved in all its forms i.e., uncrushed, powdered, oil, and everything in between.

Walnuts when consumed in moderate quantities can serve as a healthy go-to snack. This nutrient-dense ingredient is housed with polyunsaturated fatty acids, omega 3 fatty acids, and vitamins all of which contribute towards healthy skin and hair. Enter DIY skin and hair masks that can be whipped with kitchen elements. Let’s get to it!

For ageing skin

With antioxidants, vitamin B complex, and vitamin E, walnuts can elevate collagen production, fade age spots, prevent skin damage, reduce fine lines, and even out skin tone.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp walnut powder

2 tbsp yogurt

1/2 tbsp aloe vera gel

Procedure:

Place the above-mentioned ingredients in a bowl and stir it to form a smooth paste. Use your fingertips to spread the mixture on the cleansed face and neck. Wait it out for 20 minutes and cleanse it off after 20 minutes with lukewarm water. Follow up with a hydrating moisturiser.

For dry skin

Walnuts are touted for their naturally exfoliating properties. When antioxidants, fatty acids, and vitamins are combined, it aids in removing deep-seated dirt, nourishing parched skin, and reducing acne.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp walnut powder

2 tbsp mashed banana

1 tbsp honey

Procedure:

Pick a ripe banana and use a fork to mash it up into a fine paste. Add walnut powder and honey and mix well. Apply the concoction to your face and neck and rinse it off after 20 minutes.

For weak and dull hair

Walnuts are enriched with biotin and vitamin E, these act as a superfood in fighting hair loss, strengthening hair roots, and improving the texture of the hair.

Ingredients:

4 tbsp walnut powder

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp onion juice

Procedure:

Blend the three ingredients and smear the paste from root to tip. Give your scalp and hair a massage for about 5 minutes. Use cold water to rinse the mask away. Note: Tweak the quantity as per the length of your hair.

For dandruff-prone scalp Walnuts are a naturally dandruff-defying ingredient that can improve scalp health by reducing the itch, keeping oil in check, and unclogging blocked hair roots. Ingredients: 2 tbsp walnut powder 1 tbsp neem paste 2-3 drops of tea tree oil

Procedure: Combine all the above-mentioned ingredients to form a mask. Use your fingertips to work it on your scalp and massage well. Use cold water to wash it off and shampoo post that to ensure there is no residue left behind. How do you take care of your skin and hair? Let us know in the comments below.

