Dry skin needs no particular reason to stay and may you have moisturisers to rightly back you up. With summer hitting our faces pretty hard, your skin can still dry up, and skipping your skincare routine shouldn't be an option. If your everyday snack time has much to do with healthy nuts, how much do you tend to not stop at having just one? Allergic to these? This edit may not interest you. To those who can't stop loving these, let's sing all hail to walnuts that have much to tend to your skin's demands.

Walnut oil has mustered fame not over the past few years but since the 17 century. Had to you at this? This plant oil works as an emollient that can insanely nourish your skin for good and promote better skin health. But, give it a check before you use it on acne-prone skin filled with rashes. Rich in all things good from omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B5 to linolenic acid, this oil helps to keep your skin moisturised from the deepest layers, prevent water loss, and boost your skin's natural glow.

Looking for the best anti-ageing night cream from stores? This antioxidant-rich agent can slow down early signs of ageing like wrinkles and loss of elasticity. One of the very notable benefits of this oil is that the vitamin E oil present in these nuts protects your skin against environmental stressors like pollution and sun damage.

