Want to colour your hair without bleach? THIS easy & temporary DIY hair colouring hack is what you need to try

Still stuck in Quarantine and need a hair transformation? People are obsessed with this new hair colouring trend and it's time you give it a try.

Are you still stuck in Quarantine and contemplated a hair transformation? If you are one of those people who still has managed to keep their calm and avoided a major hair disaster. Let us say it, we're proud of you. But if your hands are still itchy and you want to still experiment without making a long time commitment, we bring you a new hair colouring trend that is taking over the internet and to be specific, TikTok.

Before we start, let us make this fact clear that it's temporary and will go away the minute you wash it off. All you will need is two makeup products - concealer and eyeshadow.

Hair colouring with makeup? Yes, we know it sounds weird and we do want to know who was the first person who thought to themselves, 'let me put concealer on my hair'? While we know it sounds weird, that is a discussion for another day.

Now, if you are still interested in trying out this hack follow these steps:

1 Section a small part of your hair.

2. Coat it entirely with concealer.

3. Once it dries up a bit, take the eyeshadow you'd like to use and using a brush, apply it in the concealed hair.

4. Make sure to pack on the pigment and use a colour that complements the rest of your hair.

5. If you think, there's excess powder, tap and remove it.

Voilà, you're done!

Here are a few people who've tried out this hair colouring hack:

Would you give it a try? Let us know in the comments section below.

