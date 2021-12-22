Want to compact dry skin? 5 Hydrating products for a soft & supple face

Winter skin is not happy skin. Excessive sebum production, clogged pores, hot showers can worsen the condition and dry out your skin making it look dull and puffy. To soothe your skin and hydrate it apart from drinking a lot of water and eating food that has rich fibre content, here are 5 skincare products that should be on your radar. As we are glued to digital screens always, the radiation from it can also reduce the water content on our skin and pace up the ageing of the skin. With these coolness-inducing products, you can lock in the moisture content and rejuvenate the skin.

Cooling stick

This sweet-smelling citrus-infused stick is to be used as a roll-on all over your face and neck to hydrate your skin and make it soft. It reduces the appearance of white patches and dried out skin flakes which are most common during this chilly weather.

Face mist

With mint and cucumber extract, this face spray can be used anytime you feel your skin feels dull and heavy. It instantly freshens up your face and gives it a bright and relaxing feel. Spray the mist from a 6 to 7-inch distance and let the skin absorb it.

Face moisturiser

A non-greasy moisturiser that feels light on the face and nourishes your skin is an important thing to have in your handbag every day. Its water-repellent properties help in closing the pores & hydrating the skin effectively for a longer time.

Green tea skincare set

Green Tea is rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals and keep the skin free from damages caused due to pollutants. The face wash and serum set, detoxifies and cleanses the face and helps you keep your skin hydrated.

Hydrating serum

Enriched with hyaluronic acid and glycerine, this serum boosts skin's hydration and smoothens texture making your face look fresh and plump.

