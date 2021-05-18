Want to fight all acne woes? Here's the newest skin care ingredient Witch Hazel Extract to your rescue

Wonder what makes witch hazel extract the most sought-after ingredient for combating acne? From sucking out excess oil to relieving inflammation, it works hard to offer many perks for your skin.

Caring for acne-prone skin is nothing less than daunting on most days. It necessitates patience for trial and error. Case in point? Certain ingredients tend to aggravate pre-existing acne. Before introducing anything new to your skin, always perform a patch test. It all comes down to learning and unlearning what works best for your skin type. Have you heard of the botanical extract, witch hazel? Have you heard of the botanical extract, Witch hazel, that’s made to play demon for zapping those pesky zits?

If you have a dry or sensitive skin type, you may want to steer clear of witch hazel. Largely cultivated in North America and Japan, this flowering plant is derived from the hamamelis virginiana plant. With chock-full of antioxidants and astringent properties, it helps deliver cleansing, toning, and soothing care for acne-prone skin. Here are the benefits one can extract from this natural wonder.

It aims to deliver the benefits of the CTM regimen. As a facial cleanser, it works to help remove excess oil and dirt. Thanks to its astringent properties that target enlarged pores. When you tone up your skin using witch hazel, it can aid in reducing the pore size. Using a moisturiser that is boastful of its anti-inflammatory benefits can help soothe inflammation, reduce redness, and keep your skin hydrated. If you’re looking for easily available options to give this ingredient a shot, start with witch hazel pads or wipes.

Its advantages do not end here. When was the last time you got a good night's rest? With the ongoing pandemic, our sleeping patterns are likely to be disorganised. This can wreak havoc on your eyes and cause puffy bags. Use your fingertips to dot the ingredient in its liquid form to reduce under-eye problems. The tannins present in witch hazel are known for their antimicrobial properties that can restrict bacterial growth and reduce the appearance of acne. Spotting those razor bumps is quite the bummer, right? Trust tannins to calm them, and reduce the further development of bumps. Do you take care of your skin on a regular basis? Let us know in the comments below. For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion Also Read | ‘SKIP CARE’ is the Korean skin care trend you need to count on this summer

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

Share your comment ×