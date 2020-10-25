Want fuller brows? These three oils available in your kitchen promise BUSHY brows in a week 

Over plucking brows as a teen to follow the trend at that time, is something we've all done and regret. Here's how to grow back your brows to full length.

Eyebrows are something that undoubtedly defines our face. The au-natural, thick and bushy brows are back in style and we have never loved a beauty trend more.

Back in the early '20s and late '90s, skinny, barely-there brows were the rage, which caused many of us to over-tweeze them, thread them and wax them till they were barely visible. Which makes it very difficult for many of us to now get on the bandwagon, without a brow pencil or gel to do the trick. Want to get back your original, busy and glamorous brows? We have you covered!

Your best bet according to most dermatologists, is cold-pressed oils.

The three basic oils that promote hair growth are castor oil, Vitamin E and Argan oil.

All you need to do is mix equal quantities of these oils together and store it in a clean, glass jar away from sunlight.

Every night, before going to bed, using a Q-tip or even your finger, apply the oil on both your eyebrows. Use a spare sheet to cover your pillow so the oil doesn't transfer to it.

For long lashes, you can dab some on your lashes as well and then massage both your brows and lashes, where you want new and thick hair to grow.

While many readymade formulas and serums promise to do the same thing, nothing works better than natural ingredients do. Those with fast hair growth will see results in a week while those with finer, thinner hair might see visible results in a couple of weeks or a month.

What do you do to get bushy brows? Comment below and let us know.

