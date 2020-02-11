Want to get glowing skin before the day of love? Here are 5 easy steps to get rosy skin before Valentine’s Day

The day of ove is getting closer, so no matter if you are a boy or a girl, it is time for you to look good for your partner. So, here we have 5 easy steps that you can do to achieve glowing and radiant skin.

The day of love is getting closer and it is time to make some preparations. Whether you are a man or a woman, the first thing that comes to mind is to look good when you are stepping out to meet your partner on Valentine’s day. We know each one of you has a busy schedule, which is why here we are with a few easy steps that you can follow to look your best radiant self on the day of love.

1. First up, start with a scrub. You can make your own scrub with coffee granules and a bit of warm water. Make sure you add less than a spoonful so that the granules are only bound together and do not form a runny consistency. If you have dry skin, you can add a few drops of coconut oil or olive oil in the mix. Scrubbing with coffee helps in getting rid of all the dirt accumulated in the pores of your skin. On the other hand, caffeine in the coffee pumps up the skin to bring out the natural glow.

2. Next step to prepare for Valentine’s day is to scrub off the dry skin on the lips. Because let’s be real, it is the day of love, and you do not know what the night has in store for you. Start by mixing honey and sugar in a bowl. Make sure you use not more than 1tsp of ingredients. Slowly scrub it on your lip to get rid of all the dry and flaky skin. The scrubbing will definitely plump up the lip while leaving it soft and kissable.

3. Now, for making this rose face mask, you will need - 6-10 rose petals, 1 tsp honey, 1 tsp yoghurt and a few drops of rose water. Start by mixing them up in a smooth paste and apply it to your face and neck for about 15 minutes. Once done, rinse it with warm water for a fresh glowing and radiant finish.

4. After all those steps you’ve followed, it is time to hydrate the skin. Spritz a generous amount of rose water and give the skin all the hydration it needs. The fragrance will instantly elevate your mood while giving the skin the hydration it needs.

5. Lastly, it is time to moisturise your skin. So, in order to avoid any kind of pimples or acne, make sure to use your trusted moisturiser. Now, to elevate your routine, you can add a few drops of Vitamin E to it. Also, do not forget to moisturise the lips aswell.

DISCLAIMER: These tips are home remedies and listed on the basis of research from popular websites. It is advised to do a patch test before trying these tips out. If you met with an allergy, make sure to consult a doctor.

