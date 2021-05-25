Want to get Instagram worthy nails? Here’s a perfect 5 step manicure routine to help you achieve them at home

Pamper your nails at home with this 5 step manicure routine that will help you achieve the perfect Insta-worthy nails. Check it out

Whether you’re someone who likes to have creative control or now, don’t have the means and safety to go to a salon, it’s time to learn how to do your manicure at home. Not only does it helps you keep your sanity but the process also calms you down. There’s just something about painting your nails and pampering yourself that ends up making you feel happier. So guys, if you are reading this - sometimes help her paint her nails, she’ll definitely love you for that!

Doing a manicure at home can be a little more difficult than you can think. From filing to choosing the right colour, there are a lot of things you need to take care of. So here’s a step by step routine to help you achieve the perfect manicure at home!

Step 1: Clean

Start with a clean palette. Use a nail polish remover to get rid of your old nail paint and even if you don’t have nail paint on, you need to use a remover to get rid of all the excess oil and dirt. Drying out your nails and getting rid of the oils with an acetone-based remover helps for the rest of the processes as well.

Step 2: Shape

Start by clipping your nails of needs. If you think you do not want to reduce the length, just file them to give it a shape. Make sure when you file just do it in one direction. Going back and forth makes the nail lose from the nail bed. Buffing is another important part that a lot of people skip. It is important to make your nails look bright and to get rid of the excess natural oils for the polish to stick perfectly.

Step 3: Exfoliate and push the cuticles

Exfoliate your fingers to get rid of all the dead skin cells. Once the skin becomes a little loose, start by pushing your cuticles back. Clipping the dry skin off is a good way to start with a clean base.

Step 4: Moisturise

Moisturise the hands and cuticles to pamper them after a rough exfoliation. Make sure to just swipe nail polish remover over your nails once you’re done to get rid of the oils.

Step 5: Paint away

Start with a base coat. This is important so that darker nail paints don’t end up staining your actual nails. Then start with a first coat, let it dry and move on to the second coat. Make sure you cover all your edges so that the nail paint does not smudge away. Complete the routine with a top coat and clean up any rough edges. Voila! You’re ready with your Insta-worthy nails!

Credits :getty images

