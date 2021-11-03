Want to get rid of dark circles and under eye bags? Here are 5 products you must have

Dark circles are the dark pigmentation under eyes that grows with age or even due to unbalanced diet and irregular sleep. Watching the screen 24/7 has made every one rock dark circles which makes one look much older, gloomy and dull. Though a healthy diet and changed lifestyle and enough sleep are the solution to this problem there are multiple skincare products that are primarily focused on this issue to help you win back your refreshed and healthy glow. Here are 5 products you need to check out to get rid of dark circles and under eye bags.

Under Eye Cream

With an anti-ageing formula this cold cream soothes your sensitive skin under eyes and reduces wrinkles and helps in reduction of dark circles and puffiness. It also supports skin regeneration and helps skin lightening.

Anti-Pigmentation Serum

This super helpful under-eye anti pigmentation serum is a multifunctional pigmentation removal serum that reduces dark circles and signs of anti-ageing by protecting and stimulating the synthesis of collagen and elastin with the help of Quinoa Seed extract.

Cucumber Extract Dark Circle Cure

Skin lightening and tightening properties of cucumber and peptides in this eye cream diminish unwanted dark circles caused due to melanin deposit, iron deposit, stress and pollution.

Aloe Vera Gel Eye Mask

Since most of us are working on our laptops and phones all time, the strain on our eyes is way too much than it can actually handle. To relax and give them a mini vacation, use this gel mask that cools down and relieves stress.

Eye Lift Cream

To get rid of dark circles and puffy eyes, take a small quantity of this gel on your ring finger and gently tap in the cream around the under-eye skin. Use it daily before going to bed for positive results.

