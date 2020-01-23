Want to have a glass skin? Try THIS Korean skincare regime right away

Want to have glass skin? This Korean skincare regime with double cleansing methods is super effective to have naturally glowing skin. Read on.

We have always been told that clear and glowing skin requires a lot of care from basic cleansing to toning to moisturising followed by several other dos and don'ts. It also requires a deep scrubbing and a face mask every week to keep the pores clear. But often we can't make up to these things due to our daily busy schedule and then it results in unhealthy skin with several issues on it. But what if we introduce to a new skincare regime, which only consists of deep cleansing and nothing more than this? New Korean skincare routine is all about double-cleansing routine to follow for getting blessed with a glass skin that doesn't need any photo filter app.

What is double cleansing?

It's a famous Korean skincare method that focuses on thoroughly cleansing your skin to rid it of all the dirt and dust that you might have accumulated during the day. According to its name 'Double cleansing', it cleanses your face twice. First, with an oil-based cleanser and then with a water-based one. It lifts the dirt using oils without drying out your skin and then washes it away. Although it adds a few extra minutes to your routine, it is worth the time and effort.

So, check out the steps to double-cleanse your face with the new Korean skincare regime.

Step 1- Start with an oil-based make-up remover or Micellar water. You could also use your old coconut oil instead. Dab some of it on a cotton pad and remove all the oil buildup and make-up thoroughly off your skin. Micellar water or coconut oil are not harsh for the skin, so they won't seize your natural oil from the skin.

Step 2- Now, work with the basics. Apply your regular face wash or foam-based cleanser on your face massaging with an outward motion. Then wash off your face and pat it dry with a clean towel.

How often should double-cleansing be done?

Double-cleansing should be done every day at the end of your day before hitting the bed. Skipping it would really be a sin as you won't remove your makeup that moment inviting several problems to the skin.

Why is it important?

The concept of double-cleansing is designed to be gentle yet thorough. It is more imperative to those who wear makeup regularly especially foundation. This is because the first step helps you remove the layer of makeup without seizing the natural oils, and the second step thoroughly cleanses the skin. This step also prepares the skin for other skin products like moisturiser, serum, eye cream, etc.

So, from now on have a regular check on your double-cleansing routine.

