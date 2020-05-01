Want to have a piercing? Remember THESE 5 tips before getting it done

If you are going to get a piercing done, there are certain things which you need to take care of. So, read on to know the tips for getting your piercing done properly.

Are you going to get a nose or your ears pierced for the first time? If you feel scared about it, then do not worry. It is not that painful if done in the right manner. For the initial days, you have to take care of it so that it doesn’t get infected. If you can maintain this, then you can start using your nose pin or earrings after some days.

If you are feeling confused about what to do and how to go about for piercing? Here, we have listed few tips to help you with a safe piercing. Read on below.

Tips to remember while going for a piercing.

1- First of all, find a trustworthy professional studio for your piercing. Go online and do an extensive research to find the best place for it.

2- It will be painful so be prepared for that. Ask the piercer if he or she has used a fresh needle.

3- Take care of the piercing. Initially, you will be asked to not touch that particular with water for seven days. Also, for 10 days avoid eating any kind of sour food. The acidic flavour will prevent the piercing from getting healed.

4- Don’t avoid regular cleaning of the piercing for which you would be guided from the studio.

5- Once the piercing is completely healed, opt for a light and small jewellery piece to start with

