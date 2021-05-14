Want healthy, younger looking skin & love tea? Try 'Matcha' the PERFECT match for ageing and acne prone skin

Let your skin relish all that ‘Matcha’ has to lend. Giving Matcha a chance can make treating ageing and acne-prone skin less daunting. ​It’s time to add this ingredient to your daily skin care regimen.

Are you a tea drinker? We are certain that you must have heard of ‘Matcha Tea’. Here’s an antioxidant-rich ingredient sure to pique your interest in a bit. Matcha is widely grown in Japan, making this green goodness a mainstay in their tea parties. The leaves of matcha are crushed into a fine powder and further used to brew teas. As years passed by, it made way for people and beauty brands to count on its anti-ageing and anti-inflammatory benefits.

If you’re wondering whether this ingredient does good only to your skin, you’re in store for more. It also works as a natural remedy to improve metabolism, boost energy levels, and aid in weight management. Read on to understand more about the best benefits it offers to your skin. Trust us when we say, it is here to stay and get a lot more famous. Is your skin craving for a detox? Who better than Matcha to work wonders? Catechins, a vital antioxidant that aids in getting rid of toxins and protecting the skin from free radicals.

The powder reflects a bright green colour due to the presence of chlorophyll that often does good to acne-prone skin. Thanks to the abundant levels of antioxidants aka epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), it helps control excess sebum, calm inflammation, and reduce the appearance of breakouts.

Premature signs of ageing appear without any prior notice as we all know. But, you can help yourself by preventing the pace at which they are developing. It is loaded with essential vitamins such as A, C, E, K, and B complex that help boost collagen and delay visible signs of ageing.

