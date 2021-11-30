Want long & fuller eyelashes? Here are 5 products you need to bookmark

There are several ways to get longer lashes naturally without resorting to eyelash extensions or dramatic false lashes. Naturally thick and curly lashes give your face a beautiful look and an enchanting feel to your eyes. Your eyelashes become brittle and fragile due to products like mascara or medicated eye drops that may dry out the hair or cause the lashes to break mid-shaft, but here we bring to you 5 products that’ll help you grow thick and long lashes naturally.

Eyelash Serum

With the benefits of castor oil, onion oil, amla oil and sunflower oil, this serum works wonders for hair growth. Apply a thin layer of the product on the root-line of your lashes and eyebrows using the applicator brush for healthy eyelashes.

Price: Rs 325

Deal: Rs 265

Buy Now

Growth Oil

This hair growth oil helps in the growth of eyebrows and eyelashes by strengthening your thin, sparse and brittle lashes and brows. It's gentle for all ages and skin types and can be used by both men and women.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 399

Buy Now

Organic Oil

Use this oil daily before sleep by gently massaging the roots of your lashes and brows if required. Once the oil is mostly absorbed by your skin, leave it overnight and wash it off with a mild cleanser and lukewarm water in the morning.

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 249

Buy Now

Brow Growth Set

This is the ultimate combo for your brow and lashes growth with 100 percent organic, safe & cruelty-free products. With an unparalleled dose of essential nutrition, it helps stimulate growth in sparse areas, adds fullness, and prevents breakage of the brows and lashes.

Price: Rs 1310

Deal: Rs 1179

Buy Now

Cold Pressed Castor Oil

Natural and unrefined cold pressed castor oil is known to promote better hair growth and help nourish and hydrate the skin. This oil is naturally rich in antioxidants, vitamin E and essential fatty acids that gives nourishing care to your eyelashes and brows.

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 219

Buy Now







Also Read: Revitalising eye creams to combat dark circles and wrinkles