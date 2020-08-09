  1. Home
Want longer and stronger nails? These 3 NATURAL ingredients boost nail growth and health 

Fingernails are an important indicator of overall health. They also look extremely classy and stylish when coated with nail paints. For long and healthy nails, these 3 natural ingredients should be your go-to. 
The best sign of healthy nails is that they are hard, consistent in colour and don't have any dents on them. While there are no scientifically proven ways to make the nails grow faster, there are several natural techniques that ensure they remain healthy and are good for them. Taking good care is of utmost importance to boost their growth. 
The best way to keep up the strength of nails is to keep them groomed. This encourages growth and reduces breakage. 
Some ways of keeping nails groomed includes:
- Keeping them clean and dry
- Moisturising hands and nails with lotion 
- Avoiding biting of nails and glue-on nails

These 3 natural ingredients will ensure that your nails aren't lacking any important vitamins and minerals, and hence boost growth. 

Coconut Oil 
One of the basic ingredients present in every kitchen, coconut oil not only moisturises and nourishes the nail, but also the skin around it, keeping it clean and free of bacteria. It also ensures healthy nail growth and is great for treating any fungal infection in the nail. 

Lemon Juice
The Vitamin C present in lemons ensures the nails remain healthy. Lemon juice also acts as a bleaching agent to remove the yellow stains from nails. 

Olive Oil
This oil contains Vitamin E, which boosts blood circulation, therefore facilitating nail growth. Regular application of this oil on the nails and surrounding areas ensures the nails are healthy and strong while keeping them nourished and healthy. 

