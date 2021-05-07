Want longer lashes? THIS DIY eyelash growth serum will boost growth overnight

Which woman doesn't crave longer lashes? While we resort to false lashes most times, there's an easy and natural way to make your lashes longer and stronger. Check it out!

It is normal to envy people with long lashes. More often than not, those blessed with longer than usual lashes will tell you about how they don't do anything for them and it's au-natural.

While many of us aren't blessed with naturally long lashes, we often opt for falsies, multiple layers of mascara, eyelash curlers and what not to create the illusion of long lashes. But why not try out an all-natural elixir that promises longer and healthier lashes almost instantly?

Here's how to whip up your own version.

Ingredients:

1 spoon Aloe Vera Gel

3 capsules of Vitamin E oil

1/2 spoon Almond oil

1 spoon Coconut oil

1 clean mascara bottle

Method:

In a pan, add all the ingredients and let it boil. Stir this well till it is mixed and the consistency of the liquid is even.

Allow it to cool down and then pour this mixture into the empty mascara bottle.

Directions for use:

Use this on your lashes twice a day - once before sleeping in the night and once after washing your face in the morning.

Try not to let it get into your eyes and use a Q-tip to get rid of the excess as it tends to burn the eyes.

Do this every day for a week and witness the drastic length of your lashes!

This can also be used on eyebrows to boost hair growth.

What are some of the measures you resort to for longer lashes? Comment below and let us know.

