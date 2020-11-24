Want longer lashes with no chemicals? Try this DIY all natural homemade mascara for the desired results

Mascaras can be expensive and also have a lasting effect on eyelashes due to their chemical content. For an all-natural mascara to get the same results, we have you covered!

With the band of all organic products entering the market, getting hooked on natural products is the best thing one can do for themselves. Most products are loaded with chemicals that are toxic and have a lasting effect on the body. When it comes to beauty, no look is complete without a dash of mascara that gives your lashes that thick and voluminous look. Want to go natural with your mascara as well? We have you covered!

Ingredients:

- 2 spoon coconut oil

- 2 capsules of activated charcoal

- 1/2 wax pellet

- Aloe vera gel

Method:

- In a small saucepan mix coconut oil, 3 spoons of aloe vera gel and the wax pellet broken down into smaller pieces. Stir until all the ingredients are completely melted and in liquid form.

- Open the 2 capsules of activated charcoal to this and stir until it is mixed well.

- Pour this hot liquid into a small plastic cone. Cut a small hole in the edge and pour this into a clean mascara container. Secure with the lid.

Note:

Ensure you use the entire content within 6 months. If it exceeds that duration, it is better to discard this and make a new one, since this doesn't have any preservatives.

The mascara should also be discarded if it begins to smell pungent or strange, for it could mean that bacteria is forming on it.

Are you all set to make your own mascara? What are some other beauty products you make for yourself at home? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: 7 Essential tips to prevent your skin from getting junk jewellery rashes

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty images

Share your comment ×