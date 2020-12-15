Want to make your eyes look bigger? These 5 makeup tips will help them POP

While Disney princess' eyes are slightly unreal, little do we realise that there are certain tips that help eyes look much bigger and brighter. Read on to find out!

Bambi-like large eyes as lovely as they might seem, look unreal and are hard to attain naturally. But with the help of strategic guidelines and makeup, one can definitely create an illusion of bigger, brighter doe-like eyes. Here are some simple and fuss-free ways to achieve the look with minimal and strategic makeup.

TIght line your eyes

Tightlining is essentially using a kohl pencil or stick to line the waterline of your upper eyelid. While using a darker brown of black shade on your top waterline, use a white or paler skin tone shade for the lower line. This makes the eyes appear larger almost instantly.

Add mascara on the lower lash line

Mascara helps open up the eyes creating a wide doe-eyed look. While we go all-out with applying a thick coat on the top lashes, we often forget to add a dash of mascara to the lower lashes. Highlighting the lower lashes goes a long way when it comes to making the eyes look larger.

Cover up dark circles

Dark marks at the bottom of your eyes make them look much smaller than they actually are. Pick out a concealer that is a shade lighter than your actual skin tone to cover up your dark circles. Once they are covered up, dab some translucent powder over them to ensure the concealer stays put.

Wing your liner

Adding a wing to your eyeliner makes the eyes look elongated, therefore giving an illusion of bigger eyes. For those who already have small eyes, it is best to go with a thin barely-there flick rather than a filled-in thick one or it could have the opposite effect.

Highlight

Highlighter isn't meant to add that sparkly only to your cheekbones, it helps in opening the eyes and making them pop as well! Add a dash of highlighter to your brow bone and a dab on the inner corners of your eyes to open them up and make them look brighter.

