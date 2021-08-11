Want mirror skin? Check out a complete guide to this new K-beauty trend on our radar!

Move over matte finish, because we are all about dewy and natural now! With increasing popularity of Korean skincare regimes and beauty standards, brought to the global forefront because of the growth of Korean pop culture, the Korean standards of flawless skin have the entire world going gaga! If you have heard of glass skin, here’s something new that caught our attention - mirror skin!

While glass skin focuses on a poreless, translucent complexion without blemishes, this new K-beauty trend boasts of softly reflective, naturally glowing skin that catches the light just right! Mirror skin elevates your natural features and virtually translates to more youthfulness. Now, the question that may arise is…

Is this a skincare or makeup trend?

‘Mirror’ skin may have you looking at super pigmented, metallic highlighters and glowy blushes, but that really isn’t the case. The trend of ‘mirror skin’ focuses on skincare so as to bring forth your natural radiance along with a dewy, reflective effect that captivates. In order to slay this trend, your immediate goal is clear skin. However, makeup is not completely excluded out of the picture. Minimum, skincare-infused base makeup and light corrections are welcome, albeit not mandatory to boost your glow.

Want to know more? Here are some easy ways you can achieve mirror skin too! Please note - although these are all natural, tested products, please don’t forget to do a patch test as a rule of thumb to test for any allergies before using new products!

1. Double cleanse.

Double cleansing really is key here. Start by using a regular face wash such as this one by Mamaearth which contains Vitamin C and antioxidants to deeply cleanse your pores and get rid of all kinds of grime and toxins. After that, you should repeat the process with a gentle foaming facial cleanser such as this one by Cetaphil that is enriched with Vitamin E and B5.

Mamaearth Vitamin C & Turmeric Facewash

Cetaphil Gentle Foaming Cleanser

2. Exfoliate.

After thoroughly cleansing your face, it is absolutely essential to exfoliate it. A gently exfoliating scrub like this one by Himalaya Herbals is recommended since it contains the goodness of apricots which is known to remove blackheads and blemishes, and maintain the elasticity of the skin. You can also use the pore cleansing peeling facial exfoliant by Minimalist which leaves your skin toned, glowing and smoother than ever!

Himalaya Herbals Exfoliating Apricot Scrub

Minimalist Peeling Facial Exfoliant

3. Use a toner.

Toning cleansed and freshly exfoliated skin is a crucial step towards achieving mirror skin. You should go for hydrating toners that promise to deliver a natural nourishment to your skin and brighten it from deep within. This one by Good Vibes contains rose extracts, Vitamins C and E which evens out and smoothes skin texture, soothes inflamed skin (especially after exfoliating) and helps make it supple!

Good Vibes Rose Glow Hydrating Toner

4. Layer moisturising products.

This the main step that essentially gives your skin that mirror-like reflective effect. The key is to apply light, thin layers of hydrating, nourishing and healing products. Always apply a thin layer of serum first and then a light emulsion to seal the hydration and give your skin natural radiance! Here are some products you can use -

Dot & Key Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum Concentrate

The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturising Emulsion

