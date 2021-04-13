Want the PERFECT pearly white smile? 6 DIY home remedies will do the trick

Restore the lost lustre in your teeth without going for expensive treatments, with these natural home remedies.

How many times have you glanced at someone’s smile and thought of having that bright white smile?

Have your pearly whites lost their lustre because of dingy grey or yellow stains?

We all get a bit of tooth-envy now and then, but did you know it’s easier than you think to have your own set of pearly whites?

Do-it-yourself remedies can help whiten teeth, and avoiding substances that stain teeth can stop discolouration.

Use these secrets to whiter teeth to restore your bright smile.



Eat your way to white teeth

Food and beverages that contain tannins, such as coffee, tea and wine can stain the teeth. Anything that can stain a white cotton T-shirt can stain teeth, so always make sure ‘you think as you drink’’. At the same time, acidic food can make the teeth look yellow by wearing down the enamel. Cut down your sugar intake and increase the intake of Calcium-rich food like milk and milk products, cheese, and yoghurt. Consume a wholesome of walnuts, almonds, mushrooms, eggs, sweet potatoes and carrots in your diet.

To keep teeth white, don’t light it up

Smoking is one of the worst offenders when it comes to staining teeth. Tobacco causes brown stains that penetrate the grooves and pits of tooth enamel and are difficult to get away with by brushing alone. The longer you smoke, the more entrenched the stains become.

Baking soda

Baking soda is said to have teeth whitening properties. All you need to do is gently scrub it over your tooth’s surface to witness the difference over a couple of weeks.

Oil pulling

Coconut oil pulling is a traditional technique that is widely followed by many simply because coconut oil has anti-microbial properties and works best for both gums and teeth. Take a spoonful of coconut oil in your mouth and gargle for 10 to 15 minutes or add a few drops of coconut oil to your toothbrush and brush with it. You can also use Sunflower and Sesame oil and get the desired results.

Don't Forget Daily Maintenance

One simple strategy that can help maintain white teeth is following a basic dental care routine of brushing; preferably with fluoride toothpaste, flossing and using an antiseptic mouthwash. Brush at least twice daily. Even better, brush after every meal and snack. Both electric and sonic toothbrushes are superior to traditional toothbrushes in removing plaque and surface stains on teeth.

Seek professional help

If none of these above-mentioned remedies seems to work for you, it might be time to see your dentist and get a professional cleaning and whitening done.

About the author: Dr Kshama Chandan, a Mumbai - based prosthodontist, award-winning dentist for the youngest smile makeover expert.

Credits :pexels

