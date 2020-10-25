Want to shift to cruelty free and vegan beauty products? Aashka Goradia tells you why it is the BEST choice

Earlier cosmetic and non-cosmetic beauty products have had a long tryst with testing on animals–and often, such products were not released for use until they were tested. Today, things are different. Read on to know more!

Making a conscious decision on choosing the path of veganism and standing against animal cruelty is a holistic approach to be progressive. One should also include products that are free from toxins and not tested on animals. While a bulk of the beauty brands are packed with chemicals, others are taking that extra step to be against these practices in a bid to be more sensitive as a beauty company and contribute to more ethical practice.

Earlier cosmetic and non-cosmetic beauty products have had a long tryst with testing on animals–and often, such products were not released for use until they were tested. However, not many of us know that cruelty-free and vegan-certified products are generally healthier. When you opt for products not tested on animals, you're also ditching the bad chemicals like parabens, sulfates, and synthetic dyes. These cleaner cosmetics are better for your skin, which means less likelihood of breakouts, allergies, and inflammation.

Here’s how cruelty-free makeup can bring a change to your skin as well as a society.

Better for a healthier skincare choice

Thousands of vegan skincare ingredients are proven safe for humans. Therefore, the day you choose to buy all-vegan or cruelty-free makeup products your skin will feel much healthier. Our products are not only cruelty-free, but also paraben-free, nontoxic, and always FDA approved. Buying cruelty-free makeup also gives you the ability to exercise control over your purchases. You have the power to not contribute to an industry of animal cruelty.

It leads to more mindful beauty practices.

Buying cruelty-free makeup products leads to more mindful beauty practices. By not choosing your regular beauty products and opting for a cruelty-free alternative way gives out a message that animal testing is absolutely an unjust and inhuman act. Narrowing your options to products not tested on animals leads to a better experience in the cosmetics aisle. Cruelty-free products are on the rise and are meant to stay if made a thoughtful choice!

These products help spread the word and bring a change

Companies that promote their cruelty-free products are passionate about what they do – and they’re not afraid to spread the word about the importance of buying these types of products. Thanks to awareness and social media for playing a very important role where customers and clients vigilantly make specific requests for cruelty-free products. While we would have been mandated by law since such products are no longer imported into India, our customers also urged us to take on cruelty-free products for their cosmetic well-being and for the sake of the environment.

It makes for better citizens of the world

We can proudly say that India has already made a huge change by becoming the first country in South Asia to ban the import of animal-tested wellness products since October 2014. Globally, manufacturers have begun to ban the use of animals to test products. As an alternative, the industry is now being introduced to cruelty-free products such as skincare products from the extracts of green tea, tea tree or fruit-infused, etc. Such products are neither derived from animals nor tested on them which eventually urges consumers to purchase these products.

Lastly, it saves money

Dedicating towards affordable cruelty-free products is an add on as many cruelty-free companies are budget-friendly. From the high quality, amazingly affordable, RENÉE Cosmetics to other emerging homegrown beauty brands, there are so many great ones that do not do animal testing so you are saving animals and money at the same time. Isn’t that awesome?!

About the author: About Aashka Goradia is The founder of RENÉE Cosmetics.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Do men need to practice skincare and apply makeup? Shahnaz Husain opines

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty images

Share your comment ×