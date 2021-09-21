Want spotless skin? Here are 10 foods that can give you the skin of your life

You wouldn't have tapped into this article if you had spotless skin. Many dream of a beautiful base but they tend to overlook one of the most important aspects of skin health, that is, a healthy diet. To achieve the glow you desire, it is crucial to eat nutritious foods that will make your body healthy from within. Although many environmental factors have contributed to our dull and pigmented skin, there are also some personal choices that have rendered our skin unhealthy.

Lack of sleep, stress, hormones and unhealthy junk food have made our skin drab and tired. But that doesn't mean we have to hide behind expensive makeup products and an over-priced trip to the salon every month. So all you need to do is just eat right. And we bring you a list of foods that can help you achieve spotless skin.

Seeds and nuts

Seeds and nuts are packed with vitamins, nutrients and other minerals that aid in glowing and healthier skin. They also contain fatty acids that regulate inflammation

Avocado

By including avocados in your daily diet you are protecting your skin against harmful UV radiation along with reducing the signs of anti-ageing. Avocados are full of anti-oxidants and rich in vitamins.

Leafy greens

Green vegetables are very good for your skin. They are nutritious and contain essential vitamins, nutrients and minerals. They even out skin tone, prevent ageing and cell damage. Spinach, lettuce and other greens are a few examples.

Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits are also rich in antioxidants and vitamin C. They shield from pigmentation and help flush toxins from your system. Lemons are also used in skin lightening masks that give you a clear complexion.

Papaya

Papaya is recommended too for flawless skin. They are rich in vitamins and minerals. Their anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties fight skin conditions as well.

Fish

Fish that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, proteins and vitamins are essential for your body. They replenish your skin and moisturise from within. They reduce inflammation and make your skin blemish-free.

Berries

Berries including strawberries, blueberries, blackberries are rich in anti-oxidants that reduces inflammation on the skin and speeds up the production of collagen making your skin supple and firm.

Dark Chocolate

There are many few who don't love eating chocolate. But eating dark chocolate has its own separate benefits. Packed with antioxidants and minerals, it promotes cell growth, protects from sun damage, prevents ageing and also increases hair quality.

Green Tea

Green tea is also rich in antioxidants that help you maintain clear and glowing skin. It cleans the toxins in your body and keeps it fresh from within. Green tea also has anti-inflammatory properties.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt not only provides clear skin but also facilitates your digestion. Unflavoured yoghurt helps in detoxifying your skin, minimising breakouts. It also moisturises your skin.

Are you eating right? If not, include these foods in your lifestyle.

