Want stronger, shinier and smoother hair? Try adding these DIFFERENT seeds to your daily diet

Hair is one of the most precious assets we have got right? The thicker the hair, the more confident we feel. But in our polluted, hectic world paying attention to our beloved mane is one of the many tasks we hardly have time for. And with our busy schedule, we barely even check what we eat. That's where the real problem is. We only pay attention to what products we use and not what is going into our system.

A healthy diet will not only prevent hair loss but will also promote hair growth. Topically applying products won't give you the results you're looking for until and unless you're feeding yourself the right nutrients and minerals. Proper vitamins, proteins and fatty acids are present in veggies and fruits but seeds can also enrich your diet. You can consume seeds either raw or cooked required for thicker hair. Take a look.

Flax Seeds

Flax seeds are rich in omega 3 fatty acids and are full of fibre. They reduce hair fall and aid in strengthening the scalp. They are also rich in protein, magnesium, phosphorus and zinc.

Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds, better known to us as 'til', black or white, are extremely nutritious and are packed with vitamins, minerals and fatty acids. They promote hair growth and add a natural shine to our hair.

Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds are very good to snack on instead of munching on chips and fries. They are also a very good source of Vitamin E and you can easily sprinkle them on your salads or smoothies.

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are an all-time favourite and delicious snack that are extremely beneficial for hair growth. They are a treasure house of minerals like zinc, magnesium, calcium, iron, etc. Iron is healthy for hair and perfect for curbing out thinning and breakage.

Chia seeds

They are rich in fatty acids, protein, fibre, vitamins and essential minerals needed for hair growth. They also contain iron and selenium proved to improve hair texture, growth and shine.

