Want voluminous hair? 5 Tips that will add BOUNCE and shine to your thin and limp locks

Struggling with limp hair even after a hair wash? Blow dries aren't your only fix to get that bounce!

For those who live with an oily scalp, limp and flat hair is now a part of their life. Super-fine hair that manages to look sleek, perfect for the sleek hairdo, isn't really a winner when it comes to making your hair look bouncy or adding volume.

For those who want to give their hair some additional volume sans the blow-dry, here are some pro-tips that can come to your rescue.

Backcomb

Tease your hair a little. While you might think backcombing is only for special occasions, give your hair a little tease and turn up the volume by ruffling up your roots (literally). Hairstylists and celebrities swear by this when they have very flat or limp hair.

Change your hair parting

For a temporary solution, changing your hair parting gives an illusion of instant volume. While we like our hair parted a certain way as we feel it suits our face shape, the parting becomes strong, making the hair limp in that section. For a quick fix, change your parting and see the visible difference!

Hollywood's favourite hairstyle

Old Hollywood glamour involved romantic curls that were achieved by the actors pinning their hair up into velcro rollers for long hours. While we don't have that kind of time or energy on our hands, an easy way to add volume is by pulling your hair into a loose top-knot and sleeping on it overnight. Once you pull your hair down your hair will automatically have more volume.

Highlights

If you have limp hair, you can create the illusion of healthier and more voluminous hair by getting highlights in a shade lighter than your current hair. It will also add a dimension and some texture to your hair, making it shinier and therefore creating an illusion of healthier hair.

Layered haircut

Getting a layered haircut does all the right things for limp and flat hair. It is the oldest trick in the book and the most reliable one. Sharp ends automatically make for an effortless and full look that also frames those with oval or round faces well.

Do you struggle with limp hair? What tricks do you swear by to add volume? Comment below and let us know.

