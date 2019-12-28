Want to wear a short dress for New Year’s Eve but worried about your dark knees? Try these home remedies

Listed below are super easy ways to get rid of those dark knees.

Can you believe it that this year is coming to a major close down? No right? In fact it is not just the year but this entire decade. Whenever December kicks in we know it is the season to be happy, jolly and to celebrate. 'Tis is the season to pamper yourself, dress up and feel pretty. While we loving dolling up, we somewhere become a little conscious of a lot of things in our body. One, happens to be our dark knees. Listed below are super easy ways to get rid of those dark knees.

Baking soda

Baking soda easily is one of nature's best gifts to mankind. It is a great exfoliant and also helps in removing the dead skin cells. Baking soda with milk is a great combination as the lactic and amino acids in the milk helps in smoothing and moisturizing the skin. All you need is about 1 tablespoon of baking soda and 1 tablespoon of milk. Mix the two together and apply it on your knee. Scrub it in circular motion for about 3 minutes and rinse it with water. Try this out twice a week to get the best results.

Almond oil

Almond oil is super rich in Vitamin E and helps in getting rid of the darkness around the knee. Take a few drops of almond oil and massage it on your knees for a few minutes. Apply it in the morning and at night before sleeping to get best results.

Aloe Vera gel

Aloe vera gel has to be nature's best gift to mankind. It is so great for our entire body and can almost solve anything. Cut open the leaf and scoop out the gel from it. Apply the gel on the knee and leave it on for about 20 minutes. Wash it away with lukewarm water. Apply this twice a day to get the best results. Aloe vera gel is great as it provides moisture, makes the skin brighter and also gives protection from the UV rays.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is again an extremely useful and fruitful ingredient. It works as a great natural bleaching agent and also helps in brightening and lightening the skin. Take one part of ACV and mix it with one part of water. Now use a cotton ball and soak in some of that solution. Apply it on your knees and leave it on for about 15 minutes. Try this on for 3-4 times a week to get the best results.

Lemon

Lemon juice acts as a great bleaching agent. It majorly helps in lightening the colour of your knees. Apply the lime juice on your knee and leave it on for about an hour. Rinse it off with water. Try this on everyday to get the best results.

These remedies are definitely going to help you and make a difference to your dark knees. Do you have any more easy home remedies that we can use? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion & Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :STYLE CRAZE

Read More