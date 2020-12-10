Wash away your mid week blues with a simple DIY hydrating face mask that will refresh you instantly

Looking for a way to wash away your mid-week blues? Here’s a refreshing face mask you can try!

Mid-week blues are a real thing and we know you’d give anything to wash them away. While taking a leave and curling up in the bed seems like a great idea before work every morning, you still have to be your responsible self and get yourself out of bed. One thing that works for us is self care. It instantly takes your mind off work and lets you relax to prepare you for the next few days of the week. Our usual Thursday rituals include pouring ourself some Iced Coffee while a refreshing face mask works its magic.

You can also make the most of your days in a mid-week slump with a mask that sure to work magic!

All you need:

2 teaspoon of cucumber water/rose water

1 teaspoon of Multani mitti aka Fuller’s Earth

1 teaspoon of honey

How to:

1. Start by grating cucumber and using a strainer to strain out the water. Pop the water in the freezer for 5 minutes.

2. If you’re using rose water, you can directly use the store-bought version.

3. Mix it with multani mitti and honey in a bowl and stir it well until you get a mask-like consistency.

4. Apply it to your face and neck and let it cool for about 15 minutes while you relax.

5. Wash it off with cold water and pat it dry.

6. Apply a religious coat of moisturiser and you’ll be refreshed for the week like no other!

