Watermelon for the skin: 8 Products enriched with watermelon that will change your life

The next time you enjoy a slice of watermelon, remember that the juicy fruit is much more than a satisfying snack. Every part of it, from the rind to the flesh, and even the seeds, have multiple benefits for the skin. Incorporating it into your routine can help calm inflammation, heal damage after a breakout, and even control conditions like acne.

Azani Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

This face serum promotes naturally glowing, hydrated and supple skin. Infused with the goodness of watermelon extract, it soothes parched skin and keeps moisture stores topped up, and niacinamide that helps fade the look of dark spots and improves skin texture. This serum will elevate your skin’s glow and give you a plump look. It firms the skin to restore youthfulness and also refreshes it.

Price: Rs.449

Lakmé Blush & Glow Watermelon Sheet Mask

Attain a fruit facial-like glow in just 15 minutes with this watermelon sheet mask. Infused with 100 percent real fruit extracts, it instantly hydrates the skin, moisturises deeply, refreshes and rejuvenates the skin, and adds a soothing effect.

Price: Rs.100

Good Vibes Watermelon Gel

This is a lightweight, non-greasy, non-sticky and refreshing face gel. It imparts instant refreshment to the skin with a non-sticky after-feel. The gel comes with a lot of water content and deeply nourishes and hydrates the skin. It energises dry, dehydrated skin and makes it soft and supple. It helps in improving the skin’s texture and smoothens the skin, making it soft. The gel eliminates rough and patchy skin and makes the skin look refreshed.

Price: Rs.185

LA MIOR Watermelon & Cherry Sleeping Gel Face Mask

This is a skin-smoothing, radiance-boosting nightly sleeping mask with watermelon, cherry, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, d-panthenol and AHA. It gives a glowing, hydrated, plump and dewy skin look. This skin-soothing, radiance-boosting nightly sleeping mask also reduces fine lines, wrinkles, pigmentation and acne.

Price: Rs.645

Ariul Watermelon Hydro Glow Cream

This anti-ageing watermelon infused cream helps diminish the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. It gives dewy and radiant-looking skin in no time. The moisture helps vitalize exhausted skin and skin that has been kissed by the sun all day.

Price: Rs.891

Blenqish Watermelon & Cucumber Face Scrub

This watermelon and cucumber face scrub is made with natural ingredients to scrub away all the dead skin cells, blackheads, tan and unwanted impurities. Formulated from organically grown pure plant extracts, it contains no artificial preservatives, or harmful chemicals. It is biodegradable and environment friendly. By massaging the scrub on your face and neck, it will boost blood flow, remove dead skin, and deliver a healthy glow.

Price: Rs.199

Kaina Watermelon Cleansing Milk

This watermelon cleansing milk is an organic formula infused with elements of tulsi leaves to cleanse your skin deeply. It renews your skin cells and refreshes it naturally. It is the best makeup-removal and skin cleanser formula that keeps the skin hydrated. Milk is a natural cleanser and blending it with watermelon makes it extremely effective on your skin. It also prevents your skin from extreme environmental conditions. Apart from watermelon, it also includes panthenol, tulsi Leaves, and lemon peel extracts.

Price: Rs.474

Miss Claire Watermelon Lip Scrub

This gentle watermelon lip scrub will exfoliate your lips leaving them soft and hydrated. The sugar granules help in scrubbing away all the dead skin cells, impurities and dirt. It intensely moisturises and heals dry, chapped lips, making it a must-have for winters. It has a light scent that will uplift your mood.

Price: Rs.275

