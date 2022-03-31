Waterproof eyeliners under Rs 1200 that’ll let you shed happy tears & cause no worries

Whether you are a pro-makeup artist or just a beginner, an eyeliner is what adds oomph to your look. Eyes are the windows of the soul and the eye makeup adds up the glam factor to it. Most often, just rightly done liner can make one look stunning. Waterproof eyeliners have seen a surge in the marketplace as it lasts longer and makes sure you look better throughout the day. On weddings or parties or even date nights, when you get emotional and your eyes start to well up, waterproof eyeliner will have your back!

Here are 7 waterproof eyeliners:

The below-listed eyeliners are waterproof and are safe to use as they are dermatologically and ophthalmologist tested. Shop your favourite and ace the perfect winged liner makeup.

1. Matte Play Eyeliner Sapphire

Who said eyeliner should only be black in colour? The blue-hued waterproof eyeliner dries quickly and lasts longer. It gives a matte finish look and is highly pigmented which will give your desired bold look in one swipe.

Price: Rs 649

2. Maybelline Gel Eyeliner

Gel-based eyeliner has a creamy consistency and it glides very easily on the skin. This super cool waterproof eyeliner comes with a bent brush instead of the usual straight brush and the angle definitely helps in applying the eyeliner. The glossy finish and buildable brown colour are smudgeable to avoid a sharp line and to achieve more of a smokey look.

Price: Rs 1200

3. Sugar Waterproof Eyeliner

This eyeliner gives intense dark colour and is perfect for both bold and thin lines if you love experimenting with your eye makeup. The design of the liner helps you ace precision and perfect swipe. It's long-lasting with waterproof and sweatproof formula.

Price: Rs 809

4. Kiro Waterproof Eyeliner Pen

The eyeliner pen is something every fashion and beauty aficionado is obsessed with. This waterproof eyeliner pen has a smooth application and dries up quickly after applying. It glides on your skin so smoothly that perfect wings are not just a dream anymore.

Price: Rs 450

5. Plume Long Wear Pro Eyeliner

Carry a flawless eyeliner look from morning to night with this liner. It’s so smooth that it simply glides through giving intense rich black colour in just one stroke. You can enjoy a dip in the water or wear it during your sweaty workouts without worrying about your liner as it's sweat and waterproof.

Price: Rs 765

6. Oriflame Eyeliner

This organic alcohol-free waterproof formula gives your eyes an alluring look. The soft felt tip of the applicator delivers smooth, continuous lines without dragging. It delivers a deep black colour that’s fabricated by using the best quality raw components.

Price: Rs 699

7. SERY Panache Eyeliner Pen

Want a subtle look that doesn't smudge off? Then this eyeliner should be your pick. It gives bold and black eyes with a high shine finish and rich colour play-off in just one stroke. This eyeliner also has a smooth application and quickly dries up after applying.

Price: Rs 374

Waterproof eyeliners make life much easier as you can cry, sweat or play in the water without worrying about dark black tears spoiling your whole makeup. Which of the 7 from above is your favourite waterproof eyeliner? Tell us in the comments below.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

